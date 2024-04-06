Valorant 8.07 PBE patch notes: Omen update, Clove bug fixes, and more

The Valorant 8.07 PBE patch notes are now live, and they have massive implications for the Controller meta as Omen is now able to interact with doors, spike, and more in his shadow form without having to cancel the ability. Several bug fixes to the new Agent Clove have also been introduced, with a minor exploit fix for Chamber.

The current PBE 8.07 will run until Monday, April 8, 2024, at 11 am PT. It focuses on general updates and multiple bug fixes.

Valorant 8.07 PBE patch notes explored

The Valorant 8.07 PBE patch notes were shared on r/ValorantPBE by Jo-Ellen, the community manager at Riot Games. Here are all the details:

AGENT UPDATES

Omen

Omen is now able to pick up the Spike and interact with other useables like doors while in the Shade form of From the Shadows (X) without having to cancel the ability. Our goal is to make these interactions more intuitive and clearly intended.

GENERAL UPDATES

Interaction prompts have received an accessibility update, adding contrast to make them easier to read in-game. Prompt text has been simplified and weapon prompts no longer show skinline names.

BUG FIXES

Agent

Fixed an exploit where Chamber could place Trademark (C) in unintended locations.

Fixed a bug where Clove's Not Dead Yet (X) does not progress the “Use Your Ultimate” weekly mission and Match Details incorrectly reports 0 casts.

Fixed a bug where Clove’s Ruse (E) used after death does not report to the Match Details.

Fixed a bug where Clove’s aim direction would abruptly change when suppressed during Not Dead Yet (X).

Fixed a bug where Clove would sometimes resurrect without their primary weapon when using Not Dead Yet (X).

Fixed a bug where Clove’s head and arm hitboxes could be offset when aiming sharply up or down with Ruse (E) equipped.

Fixed the same bug that also applied while Clove was crouched with Ruse (E) equipped.

Fixed a bug where Clove’s Meddle (Q) used an incorrect ability icon in the combat report.

Submitted a speculative fix for Clove’s Pick-Me-Up HUD (C) sometimes showing > 150 total health values when taking fall damage as Clove activated the ability

General

Damage

We fixed a bug where fractional damage would represent the total damage taken incorrectly on the HUD. This bug resulted in issues like close range Classic body shots on armored targets appearing to deal 25 instead of 26 damage and Clove appearing to heal to 151 health with Pick-Me-Up (C) in some circumstances.

What is Valorant PBE?

Valorant PBE enables the developers to test out new fixes and features before they go live in the next official patch. It also enables players to try out the game's upcoming updates, although they'll need to have a separate PBE client and an invite to be able to participate.