Valorant's newest Agent Clove ineligible for VCT 

In a shocking piece of update, Riot Games has declared Clove ineligible for VCT. This information may come as a disappointment to Valorant fans as they were looking forward to the Scottish troublemaker in action.

The announcement was made via an X post by VCT, which reads:

"Due to a recently discovered bug with Clove, the Agent's eligibility for International League competiton will be put on hold. Previously the agent was achedueld to enter competition for Week 2 of Stage 1.

"We are working hard to get them into play as we can and will follow up wth an update on when they will be playable."

The loss of Clove means players will have to utilize the remaining 23 Agents for their matches. All teams must have prepared strategies with Clove, which will have to wait for now.

Riot Games has yet to reveal the exact bug that caused them to pull back Clove from making their VCT debut. However, the bug may be due to one of Clove's abilities in Valorant.

Although Riot Games declared Clove ineligible for VCT, the bug behind the move is yet unknown. Agent 25 Clove arrived in Valorant with patch 8.05. However, with this patch's release, many players noticed some unwanted changes in the game.

The first one to come to light was gun sounds getting bugged. Players complained that guns were louder and were sounding the same.

Another bug that came to light was Viper getting nerfed. The poison expert's Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud abilities were shortened. While they previously had a duration of 15 seconds, their uptime was struck down to 13 seconds.

Riot devs acknowledged both these issues and promised updates in the upcoming patches. However, players are now reporting issues with Clove's Pick-me-up ability in Valorant. With this ability, players can absorb the energy from defeated enemies. By doing so, they can get a boost of 150 HP and increased mobility.

However, Valorant fans are complaining that the ability is not working like it should. Despite gaining the overheal, one player claimed they died with only one shot to the chest. This claim was supported by other fans.

It is still unclear whether this is the same bug that forced Riot Games to stop Clove's VCT debut. The studio would be hard at work to root out the bug and make Clove's debut possible. However, for the time being, it will keep Clove ineligible for VCT.

