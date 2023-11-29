Valorant Chromedek skin collection: Price, release date, and more

The highly anticipated Chromedek skin collection is set to make its mark in Valorant, promising a unique blend of style and sophistication.

At first glance, the bundle might remind players of the Mage Punk collection, but a closer inspection reveals its distinct charm. While the color combination and design may not immediately captivate everyone, its presence is asserted as a deluxe edition offering.

In this article, we'll look into the details surrounding the Chromedek bundle, like its pricing and release date.

All about the upcoming Chromedek skin bundle in Valorant

Chromedek skin bundle: First look

The bundle covers a range of weapons, including the Marshall, Phantom, Bulldog, and Shorty, along with an exquisite melee weapon.

The design philosophy behind Chromedek seems to justify its classification as a deluxe offering. The attention to detail and uniquely embedded features in each skin make it a compelling addition for players seeking a touch of extravagance in their Valorant experience. The chrome finish sets this bundle apart from every other skin collection.

Chromedek skin bundle price

Quality comes at a cost, and the Chromedek bundle is no exception. Priced at 5100 Valorant Points (VP) for the complete bundle, players can expect a comprehensive upgrade for their favorite weapons. If players prefer to cherry-pick, individual skins can be purchased for 1275 VP each. The melee option, a standout piece of the collection, can be acquired for 2550 VP.

The bundle may also come with some extra goodies, such as sprays and gun buddies, but details about these items aren't known yet.

While the price can seem steep, the intricate design and exclusive characteristics contribute to the charm. The Chromedek skins not only enhance the weapons' visual appeal but also provide a sense of distinction on the battlefield.

Release date speculations

The eagerly awaited Chromedek skin bundle is poised to debut with patch 7.12. However, the exact release date remains shrouded in uncertainty, with most outlets pointing toward a release window of the first week of December.

The developers at Riot Games are expected to unveil the official release details as the patch deployment date approaches. As the community eagerly anticipates the Chromedek skin collection's arrival, speculations and excitement about its variants and animations keep building.

Riot Games, known for its commitment to delivering top-notch content, will likely make this bundle the last skin drop of this year in Valorant. Stay tuned for further updates as we eagerly await the official release of this deluxe edition bundle.