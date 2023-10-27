Valorant Libretto skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 will kick off very soon and looks to be bringing a lot of exciting content for its fans. Like the previous updates, Act 3 will also introduce a brand new Battlepass for players to grind. This one will have three skin lines, namely the Silhouette, Libretto, and Sandswept collections. Out of the three, the Libretto skinline has the cleanest and most minimal design. Valorant players can get this bundle by purchasing and progressing through various tiers of the Battlepass.

Below is a detailed look at the Libretto collection, which will be arriving with the Battlepass of Episode 7 Act 3.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass Libretto collection details

Valorant developers have always put a lot of effort into delivering the best-looking skins to their players. The task of releasing great bundles every time becomes even more challenging while releasing skins for the Battlepass.

Episode 7 Act 3 might be one of the best Battlepasses in Valorant. With a good selection of weapons and variants, all three skinlines are definitely a must-buy for all the players.

Release date

Libretto skins will be released along with the Episode 7 Act 3 update. Once the patch is live, players can update their game and get their hands on the latest Battlepass, which will be released on October 31 or November 1, 2023, depending on their region. Readers can refer to this article to find the exact time Episode 7 Act 3 will be released in their region.

Libretto collection price

The Libretto collection is a Battlepass skinline and, hence, cannot be purchased separately. For players to acquire it, they will need to buy the entire Battlepass, which will cost a total of 1000 VP (Valorant Points).

Libretto collection's design

Every skinline in the upcoming Battlepass has something different to offer. With Libretto, players can expect to get a subtle skin design. All the weapons in this collection have quite a bit of gold on them.

The middle parts of the weapon are filled with dark red that has some white accents and dark green on the side. Players can also spot a small golden emblem on the gun's grip.

All weapons in Libretto collection

The Libretto collection will feature a total of four weapons. Here is a list of the guns that will have a Libretto skin in Episode 7 Act 3's Battlepass:

Ghost

Operator

Stinger

Bulldog

All these skins fall under the Deluxe edition of the game's weapon skins category.

Variants

The Libretto collection will not have any variants for its weapon skins. The only collection to get variants in this Battlepass will be the Sandswept skinline. Another thing to note is that the Sandswept collection will feature this Battlepass' melee weapon and free skin.

Episode 7 Act 3 is certainly one to feel ecstatic about. With the new Agent, ISO, and the Valiant Hero premium bundle, this amazing collection of Battlepass skins makes the Act even better.