How much does Valorant's Valiant Hero skin collection cost?

The Valiant Hero skin bundle is scheduled to be released in Valorant alongside Episode 7 Act 3. This highly anticipated skin collection is inspired by the Chinese mythological character Sun Wukong, also known as the Monkey King. The skins vividly depict this legendary character in action against your adversaries. The Valorant community, comprising enthusiastic skin collectors, is eagerly awaiting the release of this magnificent skin collection.

The Valiant Hero bundle is set to become available in stores on either October 31, 2023 or November 1, 2023, depending on your region. This article will provide details about the bundle's price and the weapons included in the collection.

Price and other details for Valiant Hero collection in Valorant Episode 7 Act 3

Riot Games is set to release the Valiant Hero bundle, which will offer Premium tier Valorant skins. This bundle will be available for purchase at the price of 7,100 Valorant Points (VP). Each individual weapon skin from this collection will cost players 1,775 VP, except for the melee skin, which is exclusively priced at 4,350 VP.

In addition to the weapon skins, players have the option to acquire the Valiant Hero gun buddy for 475 VP. Moreover, there are player cards and sprays available for 375 VP and 325 VP, respectively. A notable perk of purchasing the bundle is that players will receive the player card, gun buddy, spray, and melee skin included in the package at no extra cost.

The Valiant Hero bundle is an exciting inclusion for Valorant's skin enthusiasts, providing a variety of items and customization options for your in-game weapon inventory at different price levels.

Every weapon and item included in the Valiant Hero skin bundle

The Valiant Hero skin collection includes the following weapons:

Valiant Hero Vandal

Valiant Hero Ghost

Valiant Hero Ares

Valiant Hero Operator

Ruyi Staff (Melee)

The other cosmetics included in the Valiant Hero bundle are as follows:

Valiant Hero spray

Valiant Hero player card

Valiant Hero gun buddy

Starting from Episode 8 Act 2, the Valiant Hero skin collection will also be added to the Night Market at a discounted price, making it more affordable for players. For those unaware, the Night Market is a unique marketplace that periodically offers special discounts on weapon skins for a limited time. This means that in-game cosmetics aficionados can take advantage of this limited-time offer to acquire the Valiant Hero skins and expand their arsenal with these unique weapon cosmetics.