When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 begin for all regions?

The long-anticipated Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 is about to make its debut on the scene. The community is brimming with excitement for the upcoming Agent and the changes that the developer is bringing into the game. In addition to this, a brand new Battlepass alongside some new skin bundles is also on the line.

Naturally, every region in the world has a different timing when it comes to the upcoming content's release. Players from the Americas will gain access first, while those from another region will get it later. Since it might lead to confusion about Valorant’s Episode 7 Act 3's release dates and timings, here is a detailed schedule.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3: Release date schedule, regional timings, and more

It's the last chance for the players to grab the old Battlepass of Episode 7 Act 2. Depending on their region, Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 is expected to go live on October 31-Nov 1, 2023. Those from South and North American regions will get access to the new content well before other locations. Furthermore, players from Europe will get access approximately 12 hours after the Americas.

Before the update goes live, the game’s server is expected to go offline for maintenance for a couple of hours. So, following the downtime, players will have to download an update before hopping onto the servers to check the new content.

Here are the timings of when the maintenance will start:

Asia Pacific : October 31, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

: October 31, 2023, at 14:00 PT. Brazil : October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PT

: October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PT Europe : October 31, 2023, at 20:00 PT

: October 31, 2023, at 20:00 PT Korea : October 31, 2023, at 14:00 PT

: October 31, 2023, at 14:00 PT Latin America : October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PT

: October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PT North America : October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PT

: October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PT India: October 31, 2023, at 14:00 PT

Server maintenance usually lasts for 2-3 hours. However, depending on the circumstances, this may change.

What to expect from Valorant Episode 7 Act 3?

The developer has revealed a plethora of content regarding Valorant Episode 7 Act 3. The main attraction will be a new Dueslist named ISO. Players can use their XP to unlock that character or spend a lump-sum amount to buy the tiers and unlock him directly.

Apart from ISO, a new Battlepass is on the line. Players have high hopes from the Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass. A new skin bundle named the Valiant Hero skin collection is also making its way to the game.

There’s a game-changing update also on the queue. Valorant may get its new sniper rifle named “Outlaw,” which costs 2400 Credits. However, the news hasn’t been confirmed from Riot's end, and players might have to wait for the next act to see this change.

Other than this, the good-old Premier mode is getting some changes. The developer will be introducing numerous divisions namely Open, Intermediate, Advanced, Elite, and Contender.

For more related content, follow Sportskeeda's Valorant hub.