Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass: Release date, weapon skins, player cards, and more

The Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass is just around the corner. It is set to introduce a variety of in-game items and cosmetics, including weapon skins, player cards, gun buddies, sprays, and Radianite Points. Riot Games has a track record of delivering visually appealing content in the shooter, so fans are immensely excited about the Battlepass' arrival.

The Premium Pass is priced at 1000 VP, equivalent to approximately $10. It provides access to more than 50 tiers of unlockable rewards. While the developer offers some free items to all players, the majority of rewards are accessible only after purchasing the Premium Pass.

This article takes a look at key information about the Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass.

When is Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass coming out?

The Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass will arrive on October 31, 2023, or November 1, 2023, depending on your location.

The game typically undergoes a brief maintenance period just before a new Act is rolled out. The schedule varies across different regions:

Asia Pacific: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 14:00 PST

Brazil: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PST

Europe: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 20:00 PST

Korea: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 14:00 PST

Latin America: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PST

North America: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PST

The title will go live again approximately two to four hours later. This means that players in North and South America will gain access to the new Battlepass on October 31, 2023, while players in Europe and Asia will have to wait until November 1, 2023.

Weapon skins

Weapon skins in Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass (Image via Riot Games)

The Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass will feature three distinct skin collections that encompass a wide range of weapons in the game. Here are the names of each bundle and the specific weapons they include:

Silhouette: Ares, Frenzy, Judge, Guardian

Ares, Frenzy, Judge, Guardian Libretto: Bulldog, Stinger, Operator, Ghost

Bulldog, Stinger, Operator, Ghost Sandswept: Marshal, Sheriff, Vandal, Spectre, Melee

The Classic and Phantom skins, which have been a common inclusion in previous Passes, are absent from this list. Most of the weapon skins are exclusively accessible through the premium track, except for one free Sandswept Sheriff skin, which becomes available upon completing the final tier.

Player cards

Player cards in Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass (Image via Riot Games)

The Battlepass in Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 will have a captivating feature in the form of player cards. These player cards will showcase stunning artwork inspired by the game's lore and pay tribute to community memes.

The Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass will have 13 player cards, which are as follows:

Libretto card

Fault Line Schema card

Sandswept card

Unstoppable // KAY/O card

ISO ID card

The Foundation card

Silhouette card

Rooftop Revelry card

Oder For Owen! card

In The Pocket card

Versus // Breach + Raze card

Epilogue: Order for Owen! card

Gun buddies

Gun buddies in Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass (Image via Riot Games)

In Valorant, gun buddies are tiny charms that can be attached to your weapons. The upcoming Battlepass will feature the following gun buddies:

Libretto gun buddy

EP 7 // 3 Coin gun buddy

Treble Clef gun buddy

Sandswept gun buddy

Winter Whisper gun buddy

Bumble Stitch gun buddy

Silhouette gun buddy

Hundreds And Thousands gun buddy

Let It Cook gun buddy

Epilogue: Treble Clef gun buddy

Sprays

Sprays in Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass (Image via Riot Games)

Like player cards, sprays in the upcoming Battlepass will incorporate popular concepts from the Valorant community and include references to the game and pop culture.

The Battlepass will feature 15 unique sprays, which are as follows:

Updraft Scare spray

Penalty call spray

There is Only One Truth spray

Spark Shock spray

Hidde'n Peek spray

The Big Bet spray

Silhouette spray

Break Time spray

Ego Boost spray

Keep Your Paws Off spray

One Last Bit spray

Fragger's Fall spray

Sandswept spray

Splash Zone spray

Libretto spray

In addition to the new Battlepass, the upcoming Act will introduce the highly anticipated Duelist named ISO to Valorant's Agent lineup, along with an exclusive Valiant Hero skin bundle.