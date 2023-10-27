Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass: Release date, weapon skins, player cards, and more

The Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass is just around the corner. It is set to introduce a variety of in-game items and cosmetics, including weapon skins, player cards, gun buddies, sprays, and Radianite Points. Riot Games has a track record of delivering visually appealing content in the shooter, so fans are immensely excited about the Battlepass' arrival.
The Premium Pass is priced at 1000 VP, equivalent to approximately $10. It provides access to more than 50 tiers of unlockable rewards. While the developer offers some free items to all players, the majority of rewards are accessible only after purchasing the Premium Pass.
This article takes a look at key information about the Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass.
When is Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass coming out?
The Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass will arrive on October 31, 2023, or November 1, 2023, depending on your location.
The game typically undergoes a brief maintenance period just before a new Act is rolled out. The schedule varies across different regions:
- Asia Pacific: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 14:00 PST
- Brazil: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PST
- Europe: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 20:00 PST
- Korea: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 14:00 PST
- Latin America: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PST
- North America: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PST
The title will go live again approximately two to four hours later. This means that players in North and South America will gain access to the new Battlepass on October 31, 2023, while players in Europe and Asia will have to wait until November 1, 2023.
Weapon skins
The Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass will feature three distinct skin collections that encompass a wide range of weapons in the game. Here are the names of each bundle and the specific weapons they include:
- Silhouette: Ares, Frenzy, Judge, Guardian
- Libretto: Bulldog, Stinger, Operator, Ghost
- Sandswept: Marshal, Sheriff, Vandal, Spectre, Melee
The Classic and Phantom skins, which have been a common inclusion in previous Passes, are absent from this list. Most of the weapon skins are exclusively accessible through the premium track, except for one free Sandswept Sheriff skin, which becomes available upon completing the final tier.
Player cards
The Battlepass in Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 will have a captivating feature in the form of player cards. These player cards will showcase stunning artwork inspired by the game's lore and pay tribute to community memes.
The Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass will have 13 player cards, which are as follows:
- Libretto card
- Fault Line Schema card
- Sandswept card
- Unstoppable // KAY/O card
- ISO ID card
- The Foundation card
- Silhouette card
- Rooftop Revelry card
- Oder For Owen! card
- In The Pocket card
- Versus // Breach + Raze card
- Epilogue: Order for Owen! card
Gun buddies
In Valorant, gun buddies are tiny charms that can be attached to your weapons. The upcoming Battlepass will feature the following gun buddies:
- Libretto gun buddy
- EP 7 // 3 Coin gun buddy
- Treble Clef gun buddy
- Sandswept gun buddy
- Winter Whisper gun buddy
- Bumble Stitch gun buddy
- Silhouette gun buddy
- Hundreds And Thousands gun buddy
- Let It Cook gun buddy
- Epilogue: Treble Clef gun buddy
Sprays
Like player cards, sprays in the upcoming Battlepass will incorporate popular concepts from the Valorant community and include references to the game and pop culture.
The Battlepass will feature 15 unique sprays, which are as follows:
- Updraft Scare spray
- Penalty call spray
- There is Only One Truth spray
- Spark Shock spray
- Hidde'n Peek spray
- The Big Bet spray
- Silhouette spray
- Break Time spray
- Ego Boost spray
- Keep Your Paws Off spray
- One Last Bit spray
- Fragger's Fall spray
- Sandswept spray
- Splash Zone spray
- Libretto spray
In addition to the new Battlepass, the upcoming Act will introduce the highly anticipated Duelist named ISO to Valorant's Agent lineup, along with an exclusive Valiant Hero skin bundle.