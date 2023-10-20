Valorant leaks show Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass skins

Valorant enthusiasts are brimming with anticipation for the impending release of Episode 7 Act 3. Among other additions like new Agent ISO, they are eagerly anticipating the fresh Battlepass. While Riot Games still hasn't released any official information, reliable insider @VALORANTLeaksEN on X (formerly Twitter), has shown leaks regarding what is awaiting players. Naturally, the weapon skins are the most anticipated part of the upcoming content.

These coveted in-game items, among others, range from weapon skins to player cards and other aesthetic enhancements, add a layer of visual splendor to the game. Valorant's Battlepass is quite affordable, and is easily one worth purchasing,

Along with the Battlepass, the impending update will introduce a fresh and compelling Agent named ISO, whose innovative abilities promise to revolutionize the gameplay experience. This will injecte a wave of excitement among the community.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass skins leaked on X

Expand Tweet

Leaked images from @VALORANTLeaksEN on X suggest that the forthcoming Battlepass update in Valorant may embrace a Christmas theme. This speculation arises from the fact that Episode 7 Act 3 is set to conclude on January 9, 2024. At the forefront of the Act 3 Battlepass, players can anticipate two standout skin collections.

The Libretto collection showcases a vivid color scheme of red and green, adorned with opulent golden accents. This collection comprises skins designed for a variety of weapons, including:

Bulldog

Stinger

Ghost

Operator

Meanwhile, the Silhouette collection features artwork in a charming folk-art style, depicting various animals. This captivating collection offers skins tailored for a range of weapons, which include:

Judge

Gaurdian

Frenzy

Ares

Expand Tweet

Another leak hints at an upcoming skin collection known as Sandswept, which is set to feature a melee weapon with the beloved dagger animation the Valorant community cherishes. In its design choices for the new skins, Riot Games has opted for a vibrant and colorful aesthetic. Here are a few of the notable items to anticipate in the upcoming Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass.

Free Sandswept Sheriff

Free Hundreds and Thousands Gun Buddy

Free VERSUS // Breach + Raze Card

Free Updraft Scare Spray

Sandswept Vandal for paid tiers

Libretto Operator for paid tiers

Silhouette Guardian for paid tiers

Sandswept Melee for paid tiers

Let It Cook Gun Buddy for paid tiers

Fragger's Fall Spray for paid tiers

Order for Owen! Card for paid tiers

Knitted Bee Gun Buddy for paid tiers

In addition to the skins, the Battlepass is set to offer the customary array of sprays, player cards featuring Agents, and distinct gun buddy designs. Furthermore, there's a possibility that it will include special items to celebrate the introduction of the new Agent, ISO.

It's expected that the upcoming Battlepass' price will remain at 1000 VP, translating to approximately $10. In the days to come, we anticipate receiving more details about the cosmetics as Riot builds excitement for the upcoming Valorant update.

The days before an update are always thrilling as the community eagerly awaits new in-game content. After the fantastic Battlepass in Episode 7 Act 2, Valorant skin enthusiasts have every reason to anticipate Act 3's iteration, set to be released on October 31 or November 1, 2023, with regional variations in launch times.