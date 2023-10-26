Valorant will reportedly get a new sniper weapon called "Outlaw"

Several leaked images on Twitter are showing a new addition to the Valorant buy menu. A snipe rifle called “Outlaw” will reportedly be added to the sniper section and cost 2400 Credits. It denotes the first-ever weapon addition in the history of Valorant. Many pictures from several sources show the sniper rifle tucked between the existing Marshal and Operator sniper rifles.

A Chinese website named Bilibil appears to be the source of these leaks, as they were showcasing the new Valiant Hero bundle from an early access build. However, Riot hasn’t confirmed this game-changing addition yet.

A new Valorant sniper called "Outlaw" is reportedly being tested

During a showcasing of the upcoming bundle, a user named KY_XA accidentally opened the buy menu, and it appeared to have a new sniper weapon. The video was removed shortly after this incident. However, we haven’t got a glimpse of the actual arsenal and its mechanics. Since it was a test build, Riot is yet to officially announce the addition of this weapon.

Some players from the community are comparing it with the 725 Gunsmith from Call of Duty: Warzone, while a few Rainbow Six: Siege enthusiasts alluded to the classic BOSG.12.2 of Dokaebi and Vigil.

Regardless, the “Outlaw” will cost around 2400 Credits, putting it between the Marshal at 900 Credits and the one-shot Operator costing 4700 Credits. Being more expensive than reliable rifles like Bulldog and Guardian, this new weapon will significantly affect the game’s economy system and play a major role in future developments.

Some speculate it could be a game-changing sniper with 125 body damage, capable of eliminating the light shield meta. As mentioned above, Riot hasn’t confirmed anything regarding this weapon's arrival in the upcoming Act 7 Episode 3. Still, we can hope this major addition will be live alongside the new Agent ISO.

