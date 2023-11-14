Valorant leaks show upcoming Chromedek bundle

Latest Valorant leaks suggest that a new skin bundle titled Chromedek is on the horizon. Reliable data miner and content creator @ValorLeaks has shared the images, which suggest an ensemble featuring skins for the Shorty, Bulldog, Marshall, Phantom, and a Melee weapon. It is too early to know if the collection will feature animations and other special effects. However, going by past trends, the Chromedek collection is projected to be on the plainer side.

Everything known so far about the upcoming Chromedek Bundle in Valorant

The Chromedek bundle appears to embrace a unique aesthetic of its own while being reminiscent of the Magepunk skins, with some design aspects borrowed from the Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster bundle.

Initial impressions suggest that this bundle will belong to the Deluxe Edition. While collections in this tier typically lack extravagant animations or finishers, they often feature impressive designs. As players eagerly await its release, the question of the pricing looms large.

Expected price of the Chromedek skin collection

The Chromedek bundle is expected to be priced at 5100 VP for the full set. For individual weapon skins, players can expect a cost of 1275 VP. The melee weapon is likely to be priced at 2550 VP. However, it's important to note that these figures are speculative, and the exact pricing may vary upon the official release.

All the weapon skins included in this collection

The leaked bundle is expected to feature the following skins:

Shorty

Bulldog

Marshall

Phantom

Melee

Expected release date of the Chromedek collection

While a definitive date is unavailable right now, this bundle is expected to hit the store once the Sentinels of Light 2.0 leaves the rotation. This will happen in around two weeks, on November 28, 2023.

As the Valorant community eagerly awaits the launch of the Chromedek bundle, the game continues to evolve and keep the player experience fresh and engaging.