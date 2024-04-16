Valorant patch 8.07: Omen buff, Clove bug fixes, and more

Riot Games released Valorant patch 8.07 today, bringing in several changes. Many fans have been looking forward to this patch and how it will affect Clove, the game's newest Agent. The Scottish Controller Agent was banned from VCT due to an undisclosed bug.

However, this patch fixes many of them, paving their way into VCT. Along with that, another Controller Agent, Omen, is getting buffs. The developers are also pushing out some bug fixes and cosmetics with this patch.

This article will look into every change that arrives in the Riot Games title with Valorant patch 8.07.

Valorant patch 8.07 official notes: All changes coming on April 16, 2024

General updates

Interaction prompts have received an accessibility update, adding contrast to make them easier to read in-game. The prompt text has been simplified and weapon prompts no longer show skinline names.

Agent updates

Omen

Omen can now pick up the Spike and interact with other useables like doors while in the Shade form of From the Shadows (X) without having to cancel the ability.

Gameplay Systems updates

Flashes now behave more consistently even if your latency is affected.

Bug fixes in Valorant patch 8.07: Clove and Chamber bugs resolved

General

Damage Display - fixed a bug where fractional damage would represent the total damage taken incorrectly on the HUD. This bug resulted in issues like close-range Classic body shots on armored targets appearing to deal 25 instead of 26 damage and Clove appearing to heal to 151 health with Pick-Me-Up (C) in some circumstances. [NOTE: This is purely a visual fix and the underlying gameplay around damage has not changed.]

Agents

Chamber - fixed an exploit where Chamber could place Trademark (C) in unintended locations.

Clove

Submitted a speculative fix for an issue where Clove’s corpse would sometimes remain upright after dying. If you still see this in your match, please report it here: https://support-valorant.riotgames.com/hc/en-us/requests/new and choose Technical Issues: Install patch, lag, or crashes. Fixed a bug where Clove's Not Dead Yet (X) does not progress the “Use Your Ultimate” weekly mission and Match Details incorrectly reports 0 casts. Fixed a bug where Clove’s Ruse (E) used after death does not report to the Match Details. Fixed a bug where damage to Clove’s Pick-Me-Up (C) temporary health did not appear in the Combat Report. Fixed a bug where Clove’s aim direction would abruptly change when suppressed during Not Dead Yet (X). Fixed a bug where Clove would sometimes resurrect without their primary weapon when using Not Dead Yet (X). Fixed a bug where Clove’s head and arm hitboxes could be offset when aiming sharply up or down with Ruse (E) equipped. Fixed the same bug that also applied while Clove was crouched with Ruse (E) equipped. Fixed a bug where Clove’s Meddle (Q) used an incorrect ability icon in the Combat Report. Submitted a speculative fix for Clove’s Pick-Me-Up (C) HUD sometimes showing > 150 total health values when taking fall damage as Clove activated the ability. Fixed a bug where moving through the edges of Clove’s smoke would cause flickering vision rather than a smooth transition. Fixed a bug where dead allies or observers spectating Clove would skip the death camera ceremony upon Clove’s death. Fixed a bug where Clove’s Meddle (Q) could rarely cause a client-side hitch.

Cosmetics

Weapon and Skins Audio - Several reports of skins’ audio being bugged, which are now fixed:

Glitchpop Classic Prime Classic Cryostasis Classic Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster (G.U.N) Classic Spectrum Classic Elderflame Operator Ion Sheriff (Note: This was already hotfixed during 8.05, but adding it here so everyone is aware.) Several other guns/skins were reported as having audio issues (Standard/Default Phantom, Oni Phantom, Recon Phantom, etc.), but we verified these are working properly. If these guns or any other first-person audio sounds different on headphones than it sounded before 8.05, it could be due to your speaker configuration in the Valorant audio settings. This can happen if your USB headphones appear to Windows to be a surround sound device with multiple channels and you have opted into Auto-Detect in the VALORANT audio settings. If you are listening on headphones, have selected Auto-Detect, and do not have Spatial Audio enabled, your speaker configuration should appear as 2.0. If any other number of channels is shown, you can either set your VALORANT speaker configuration back to Stereo or enable Spatial Audio in Windows to fix this.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed an issue where the Radio Commands Menu being bound to number keys caused a conflict when trying to activate commands.

Premier

Fixed a bug where your status displayed in the roster list was sometimes too small to read.

Fixed a bug where ties on the Standings were not broken correctly.

With all these Agent changes arriving in the game with Valorant patch 8.07, fans will be excited to try out Clove and Omen. Riot Games also did a great job heeding the community and fixing the gun audio bug swiftly in this patch.

However, the nerfs made to Viper are still disclosed in Valorant patch 8.07. Viper was nerfed a few patches ago silently, but the developers haven't disclosed what nerfs were placed on the Agent. Fans hope the next patch reveals these nerfs.

