The Valorant Points system in the title is one of its distinctive features. This is an innovative way to allow players to customize their equipment. They may customize their weaponry with different skins, which have unique features and can be purchased with Valo Points. Although they don't give you an advantage in gameplay, these skins do make your weapons look awesome.

But Valorant weapon skins may be expensive, going as high as $100. Therefore, a player may request a refund if they decide they don't like the skin they purchased or if they purchased it by mistake.

This article will discuss the ways a player can request a refund of their Valorant points in detail.

Methods and criteria to refund Valorant Points

Riot support site where players need to submit a ticket (Image via Riot Support Page)

Only unused in-game material and VP that was purchased within the previous 14 days are eligible for refunds from Valorant. Keep in mind that once a player gets to the match loading screen in any game mode, custom games and practice included, the in-game items are deemed used.

The following Valorant goods are not eligible for a refund based on these criteria:

Used weapon skins

Upgraded weapon skins

Used in-game cosmetics, such as player cards and gun buddies.

Character contract levels

Weapon skin levels and variants

Weapon skin bundles

Premium Battle Pass and its levels

Agents

Radiante Points

Any purchase made via Kingdom Credits (Agent Gear, Accessories Store)

Players can submit a refund request after they are certain that the items they wish to return are unused and that they bought them within the last 14 days.

How to refund Valorant Points (VP) in Valorant

Players can only request a refund for Valorant Points if they haven't used them and have purchased them within the last 14 days.

The steps listed below can help you get a refund for your accidental VP purchase:

Go to the Valorant's official page to submit a request.

Choose Payment, Billing, and Premium Currency Rewards.

Clearly state the problem at hand and establish a specific topic.

Please choose the I'm having a problem with Riot Premium Currency option under Please Select your Inquiry.

Click on the Requesting a Refund option in the section beneath it.

Attach any files, if required, then click "Submit."

All players can do after completing these procedures is wait for a response from Riot support staff.

A new Agent called Clove came out recently. Check out our guides on how to play them:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback