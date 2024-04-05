VCT Masters Shanghai 2024: Venue, ticket prices, arena policies, and more

The highly anticipated VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 returns to the bustling Chinese metropolis. Get ready for an exhilarating showdown as the top Valorant teams compete for the coveted championship title. Whether you're a local fan or an international esports enthusiast planning to witness the action live, this article is your one-stop resource to prepare for the thrilling VCT event.

This guide dives deep into everything you need to know about the VCT Masters Shanghai.

VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 venue and dates

Expand Tweet

VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 is a two-venue extravaganza. The first leg tournament will be held at the VCT CN Arena, located at No.98 Longhua East Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, China.

Just as VCT Masters Madrid ends, news on Shanghai Masters arrives. The inte­nse action starts from May 23, 2024, and lasts till June 3, 2024, with doors opening at 3 pm local time and matche­s beginning at 4 pm each day. The ve­nue for the final three­ days will be announced later, so stay tune­d.

VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 ticket details

VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 ticket details (Image via VCT)

If you're planning to witness the initial battles firsthand, you can start buying your tickets starting:

April 11, 11 pm PT

April 12, 8 am CEST

April 12, 1 am CT

April 12, 11:30 am IST

April 12, 2 pm China Standard Time

April 12, 3 pm JST

There are three ticket tiers available, with the following weekday prices:

TIER I - ¥286 / $40.04

TIER II - ¥168 / $23.52

TIER III - ¥128 / $17.92

For matches on weekends, the prices increase to,

TIER I - ¥330 / $46.20

TIER II - ¥208 / $29.12

TIER III - ¥168 / $23.52

Remember, there's a limit of four tickets per person, and each requires a separate ID for entry. Head over to the Damai Link to secure your spot and cheer on your favorite team. International Ticket Sales link via City Line will be announced at a later date.

VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 arena policies

Shanghai Mastrs 2024 arena rules (Image via VCT)

For VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 to run smoothly, here's a rundown of the the­ policies for the VCT CN Arena. While­ you won't be able to bring food and drinks into the main stage­ area, there are­ storage spaces available at the­ entrance where­ you can leave them for safe­keeping.

You can enjoy your snacks and refreshments at the Entrance Lobby or Underground Lobby before heading in. Bags larger than 15 x 15 inches (38 x 38 cm) are not allowed and must fit comfortably under your seat.

For safety reasons, numerous items are prohibited, including lighters, sharp objects, outside food and drinks, drones, alcohol, radio communication equipment, and professional recording equipment (like GoPro).

Signs and banners are allowed but must be under 24 x 24 inches, made of lightweight materials, and free of commercial messages, logos, or political content. Costumes are welcome as long as they comply with size restrictions and don't obstruct the view of others. Remember, credentials must be visible at all times if you choose to dress up.

Expand Tweet

That's all you need to know to prepare for the electrifying VCT Masters Shanghai 2024. From venue details and ticketing information to arena policies, this guide has equipped you for an unforgettable experience.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on the second venue and about the Masters Shanghai tournament. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this global esports spectacle.