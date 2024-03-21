VCT Masters Madrid Showmatch: Players, teams, schedule, and more

VCT Masters Madrid Showmatch is right around the corner as we’re approaching the Grand Final in the heart of Spain. A total of four teams from Asia-Pacific, North America, Korea, and Brazil are taking part in the final run, showcasing the diversity of the tournament. Apart from having a hefty cash prize of $250,000, the spotlight will be on that shiny trophy on the center stage of the Madrid arena.

Amid such upcoming chaos and some intense moments on March 24, 2024, the organizers are giving fans a chance to witness a showmatch featuring their favorite streamers across regions. Hence, this article will give a brief about the roster, livestream details, and what can be expected during the VCT Masters Madrid Showmatch.

Kyedae and Mixwell to lead teams in VCT Masters Madrid showmatch before the Grand Final

Expand Tweet

In a recent X post from @ValorantEsports, the organizers unveiled information about the VCT Masters Madrid showmatch on the Grand Final day of the tournament. The showmatch features Team International led by Kyedae and Team Spain led by m1xwell.

Team Internationals features a set of diverse rosters residing in different parts of the world, including Canada, Denmark, France, and more. While most of them are famous content creators of the game, mimi is the only professional player with some real-time experience facing a large crowd.

On the other hand, Team Spain comprises m1xwell, BLACK, and other popular professional and content creators from the Spanish community. m1xwell is currently an ex-Valorant professional and a streamer for Team Heretics.

VCT Masters Madrid Showmatch: Teams and players

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of a full set of rosters to hop into the servers for a showmatch in the center stage of Madrid:

Team International

Kyedae “Kyedae” Alicia Shymko

Alicia Shymko Michaela “mimi” Lintrup

Lintrup "YJJ"

Maxime “Fugu” Magalhaes

Magalhaes Jisou “Jisou” Jang

Team Spain

Óscar "m1xwell" Cañellas Colocho

Cañellas Colocho Lucas “Hitbox” González-Sabariegos

González-Sabariegos Alejandro “BLACK” García

García Sergio “SergioFerra” Ferra Salcedo

Ferra Salcedo Sandra “Leviathan” Cabeza

VCT Masters Madrid Showmatch: Where to watch & schedule

Expand Tweet

Valorant enthusiasts worldwide can watch the live stream of the VCT Masters Madrid showmatch before the two Powerhouse teams light up their stage in the Madrid Arena on March 24 at 8 am PT / 8.30 pm IST / 4 pm CEST.

The match will be streamed via the official website, Twitch, and YouTube of Valorant Esports.

To watch Team International vs Team Spain on the Valorant Esports channel: Click here

Click here To watch Team International vs Team Spain on Twitch: Click here

Click here To watch Team International vs Team Spain on YouTube: Click here

Who will be the new Agent revealed at the VCT Masters Madrid showmatch?

Expand Tweet

Content creators and professionals playing the showmatch will get exclusive access to the new much-anticipated Valorant Agent 25 Clove. It has been confirmed that the new Agent is a Controller who can be revived without Sage’s assistance. It’s been a while since the developers have introduced a new Controller in the game—the last one was Harbor, released during Episode 5 in October 2022.

After a gameplay reveal on the big screen, players will get to experience the new female Controller, expected to be called Clove. She can disable other enemy abilities, which might be a game-changer during intense fights. Moreover, her Pick Me Up, and Ruse ability might shake up the Controller meta, which has been stagnant for at least three Episodes.

Moreover, there has been a rumor on the internet about a new Team Deathmatch map that is about to be introduced in Valorant. However, with Clove releasing at this VCT Masters Madrid, it’s highly unlikely that Riot will tease another map on the same day.

To learn more news and updates regarding Valorant, click here:

Valorant Agent 25 character design || Is Valorant available on PS5? || What anti-cheat does Valorant use?