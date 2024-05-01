Is Mystbloom skin bundle in Valorant worth buying?

Valorant just introduced the Mystbloom skin bundle with Episode 8 Act 3. The pack, which costs 8700 VP, contains a visually appealing collection of weapons and items that follow a flower theme. Its default variant is pink, which is a rare color when it comes to skins in Riot Games’ shooter.

Overall, the Mystbloom skin bundle is visually stunning in every way, and that factor alone makes it worth purchasing. It can be best compared to Gaia's Vengeance in terms of feel and theme.

Here's a breakdown of what this Valorant skin bundle consists of and exactly why it is worth purchasing.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Mystbloom skin bundle review: Is it worth buying in Valorant?

Expand Tweet

Valorant's Mystbloom skin bundle includes a Phantom skin, a Judge, an Operator, a Sheriff, and a kunai knife. Each skin costs 2175 VP, with the exception of the kunai knife, which is priced at 4350, and for good reason. It is arguably the best part of the pack.

The kunai knife has a unique inspect animation. It can spin around the Agent's finger during the inspect animation, making it really fun to play with.

Mystbloom Phantom in Valorant (Image via YouTube/@RemValorant, Riot Games)

The Mystbloom skin line's finish animation is a visually stunning feast, with a massive field of flowers appearing after the final kill. You will see a flurry of petals upon reloading or pulling out a weapon. The kill sound effect is also satisfying.

With that being said, there are also some features that do not stand out. The reload animation for the weapons is the default version. The exception is the Sheriff skin, which has a reload animation similar to the ChronoVoide Sheriff.

Mystbloom Sheriff in Valorant (Image via YouTube/@RemValorant, Riot Games)

This skin bundle has four variants - Spring (default pink), Summer (red), Autumn (light blue), and Winter (dark blue). The blue and dark blue variants are some of the best in the game.

Mystbloom skin bundle review: A feast for the eyes

For Valorant Episode 8 Act 3, Riot Games seemingly focused its resources on making one of the most visually fascinating skin bundles in the game. That being said, the Mystbloom skin bundle does cost 8700 VP, which is a high price. So, is it still worth buying?

The answer is yes. It's a very appealing skin line for many players due to its bright colors, flower theme, and especially the brand-new kunai knife.