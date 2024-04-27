New Valorant bundle name reportedly revealed: Everything we know so far

A new Valorant bundle reportedly named 'Thousand Spirits Bloom' may soon be unveiled, with leaks hinting at a brilliant pink skin variant. Although the game has had gun skins with the pink color incorporated to a certain degree before, leaks of the new bundle show a much bolder appreciation of the color.

The leak appeared ahead of the ending of Valorant's Episode 8 Act 2, which puts the new bundle right on track to be released with the upcoming act. Here's more about what the bundle may include.

A new Valorant bundle with a flower theme

The leaked 'Thousand Spirits Bloom' bundle will reportedly be similar to the Spirit Blossom theme from Riot Games' other title, League of Legends. Just as the Gaia's Vengeance bundle has the theme of trees, the theme of this Valorant bundle is reported to be related to flowers. This would make sense since tonal similarities in themes and agents exist across both games, including similarities in the appearances of Valorant's Neon and the LOL champion, Zeri.

The new Valorant bundle will feature an Operator, a Phantom, a Judge, a Sheriff, and of course, a Melee. The knife in the leaked images resembles a Kunai blade such as the one in the Valorant Go: Volume 1 bundle. Although fans will only know what kind of unique pull-out animation Riot Games has incorporated after the new Valorant bundle is released, the leaks suggest changes from the default Kunai animations.

While the theme color of the skin set is being portrayed as being primarily Pink, it's important to note that the color will only be one of the four variants. The pricing for the new Valorant bundle has also not been revealed in the recent leaks but judging by the visuals, it seems to be at least a Premium Edition skin-set, which sets its price at at least 1775 Valorant points, or potentially higher.

Finally, a beautiful image representation of 'Thousand Spirits Bloom' was also leaked. It shows a colorful image with a character caressing a giant Pink sword on the floor. This representation could be the card that comes along with the new Valorant bundle for players to buy at the usual lower prices in Valorant.

Valorant's Mystbloom collection

While the rumors were afloat that this skin collection will be named "Thousand Spirits Bloom" bundle, Riot Games has released the official name of the bundle along with the skin details.

This new bundle is called the Mystbloom Bundle, and it is expected to arrive alongside Valorant's Episode 8 Act 3.