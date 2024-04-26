When does Valorant competitive queue end for Episode 8 Act 2?

The Valorant competitive queue ends for Episode 8 Act 2 soon, and with it, the current ranked season will conclude as well. According to the current Battle Pass timer, this should take place on April 30, 2024. Players have only a handful of days left to complete their Battle Pass and get the skins and Radianite points, or rank up to their desired skill groups.

This article explains the end-of-season timer for the current Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 competitive queue and the transition into the upcoming Act 3. Sharpen your aim and get ready for a final push before the Valorant competitive queue ends for the current act.

When does the current Episode 8 Act 2 Valorant competitive queue end?

According to the Battle Pass, the Episode 8 Act 2 Valorant competitive queue ends on April 30, 2024. As of writing this article, players have four days left to play on the ranked servers in Valorant.

While the current competitive season comes close to its end, players can look forward to Valorant's Episode 8 Act 3. It will bring in new changes in terms of Agent balancing, as well as a rumored brand new weapon line that has pink variants.

Maintenance downtime

As the Valorant competitive queue ends, and before Act 3 commences, there's a crucial hurdle to navigate - scheduled server maintenance. This official downtime allows the developers to introduce new content, patches, and bug fixes, ensuring a smooth transition into Valorant Episode 8 Act 3.

The exact timing of maintenance can vary depending on your region. To stay ahead of the game, keep an eye on official Valorant social media channels or the server status website for announcements. Once the dust settles from maintenance, you'll have a clear window to polish your skills and conquer the ranked ladder before the season locks.

What's new in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3?

Valorant's Episode 8 Act 3 brings in the new Mystbloom skin bundle, a new skin line that will have a pink variant. After the community bombarded the developers asking for "pink" skins, Riot Games seems to have finally given in.

This bundle is rumored to contain skins for the following weapons:

Operator

Phantom

Sheriff

Judge

Melee

Other than that, a new map called Bastion is also rumored to join the fray starting Valorant Episode 8 Act 3. However, no official updates or confirmation about this has been communicated from Riot's end.