When does Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 begin for all regions?

As we’re approaching the tail end of Act 2, Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 is all set to make its debut on the live servers. The community is brimming with excitement at the prospect of experiencing another season full of exciting content, ranging from the new Premier System to a Brand new Battlepass and new Skin bundles to some massive shifts in the existing meta. Besides these major changes, the developers will focus on pushing some quality-of-life changes along with the upcoming update.

Before you take a step forward toward the new beginning of the new act, here's a detailed overview of all the start dates and times for all regions for Valorant's Episode 8 Act 3.

What time will Valorant's Episode 8 Act 3 start in all regions?

Expand Tweet

According to the Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass’s end date, Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 is expected to kick off on April 30, 2024-May 1, 2024, depending on your region. Following the previous trends post-completion of the Battlepass, the server will go offline for a couple of hours due to maintenance before the developers push the updates.

Also read: When does Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 end?

Hence, for those who are interested to know all the details regarding server maintenance start date and time, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the timings (region-based) when the server goes offline for maintenance before the advent of Episode 8 Act 3:

North America: Servers will go down for maintenance on this server on April 30, 2024, at 6 am PT.

Servers will go down for maintenance on this server on April 30, 2024, at Latin America: Servers will go down for maintenance on this server on April 30, 2024, at 6 am PT.

Servers will go down for maintenance on this server on April 30, 2024, at Korea: Servers will go down for maintenance on this server on April 30, 2024, at 2 pm PT.

Servers will go down for maintenance on this server on April 30, 2024, at Asia Pacific: Servers will go down for maintenance on this server on April 30, 2024, at 2 pm PT.

Servers will go down for maintenance on this server on April 30, 2024, at Europe: Servers will go down for maintenance on this server on April 30, 2024, at 8 pm PT .

Servers will go down for maintenance on this server on April 30, 2024, at . Brazil: Servers will go down for maintenance on this server on April 30, 2024, at 6 am PT.

That’s all regarding the server maintenance start timings and dates. Usually, the server maintenance in Valorant lasts for a couple of hours before the advent of a new Act. However, if the developers face any unwanted circumstances, they might delay the release of Valorant Episode 8 Act 3.

What new features are coming to Valorant Episode 8 Act 3?

Following the advent of Valorant Episode 8 Act 3, the developers promised to have a plethora of in-store content for the community. As mentioned earlier, the developers are introducing a new update within the Premier system which will allow participants to get promotions from their previous divisions.

Also read: Valorant Premier update

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the developers have also hinted towards some bug fixes with the Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 update, including RGX guns such as Classic, Operator, and others having broken kill sounds, Blades of Primordia’s broken running animation, and more.

Moreover, since Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 hasn’t seen a massive change in the map pool, some netizens are speculating that the Ascent might be leaving the Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 Map pool. However, Riot developers have not released an official confirmation regarding this speculation yet.

Meanwhile, since Split has been temporarily disabled from certain game modes, it’s expected to return with this new Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 update. Additionally, a data miner on X, named @VALORANTLeaksEN has posted about the upcoming bundle info which might include skins of:

Operator

Phantom

Sheriff

Judge

Melee

The Melee is expected to have a similar design and animation as the Kunai. And the theme is expected to be based on the Spirit Blossom theme of League of Legends.

To learn more news and guides regarding Valorant, click on these articles: