Where are all Valorant servers located?

A key component of the gaming experience is the location of the game servers, particularly in competitive online games like Valorant. The latency, or "ping," of the server location determines players' experience, and it can have a significant effect on gameplay. The goal of the deployment of servers worldwide is to give players in various locations the best possible experience.

This article will cover every location of the Valorant servers in detail. Continue reading to find out more

All Valorant server's location in detail

North America

Valorant has six servers in North America, which are spread across Portland, San Jose, Chicago, Ashburn, Atlanta, and Dallas. With their uniform distribution around the area, these servers offer wide coverage. It's important to remember that Canada lacks servers, thus players from Alaska or Canada must connect to Portland, Chicago, or Ashburn, which could cause greater ping times.

Server Location Region Shard Portland - Oregon S. - United States NA - North America San Jose - California S. - United States NA - North America Dallas - Texas S. - United States NA - North America Atlanta - Georgia S. - United States NA - North America Ashburn - Virginia S. - United States NA - North America Chicago - Illinois S. - United States NA - North America

Latin America

The servers are situated in Mexico City, Miami, and Santiago in Latin America. The server truly caters to Latin America, even though Miami is geographically located in the United States. These servers are the least widely dispersed of all, thus unless a player lives close to Santiago, they may have trouble playing this title or using an internet service provider in South America. One major problem facing the Latin American community is the proximity of Miami and Mexico City servers to the area's size.

Server Location Region Shard Miami - Florida S. - United States LATAM - Latin America Mexico City - Mexico S. - Mexico LATAM - Latin America Bogotá - Capital D. - Colombia LATAM - Latin America Santiago - Santiago P. - Chile LATAM - Latin America

Brazil

Brazil has only one server and is a part of Valorant Champions Tour America (Image via Reddit)

There is just one server for the Brazilian region, and it is situated in Sao Paulo. Despite being the smallest of the five primary regions for this game, it is indicated that there may be space for an additional server. Because the Brazilian servers are only visible for accounts in the Brazilian account region, creating numerous accounts there would prevent you from accessing the game from another region.

Server Location Region Shard São Paulo - São Paulo S. - Brazil BR - Brazil

Europe

The game servers are situated in Cape Town, Dubai, Manama, London, Warsaw, Stockholm, Madrid, and Paris throughout Europe and MENA. These servers primarily cover the Middle East, and Central and Southern Europe, except one server that provides coverage for the southern part of the African continent.

Server Location Region Shard Cape Town - Western Cape P. - South Africa EU - Europe Dubai - Dubai E. - United Arab Emirates EU - Europe Manama - Capital G. - Bahrain EU - Europe Istanbul - Istanbul P. - Turkey EU - Europe Madrid - C. of Madrid - Spain EU - Europe Paris - Île-de-France R. - France EU - Europe London - England K. - United Kingdom EU - Europe Stockholm - Stockholm C. - Sweden EU - Europe Warsaw - Masovian V. - Poland EU - Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Asia, South-East Asia, Japan, Korea, and Oceania Valorant communities fall under the Asia-Pacific region (Image via Reddit)

Six server locations are present in the Asian region, including the Oceanic countries: Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mumbai, and Sydney. There is a relatively lower player crossover with other areas and servers on the Seoul server in South Korea, which is mostly used by players from the Korean region. Tokyo, Japan, is comparable in certain ways. Although Singapore, Mumbai, and Hong Kong are widely dispersed, there aren't many server options between Singapore and Sydney, particularly since Sydney is located on the opposite side of Australia from Singapore.

Server Location Region Shard Tokyo - Tokyo M. - Japan AP - Asia-Pacific Singapore - Singapore AP - Asia-Pacific Mumbai - Maharashtra S. - India AP - Asia-Pacific Sydney - New South Wales S. - Australia AP - Asia-Pacific Hong Kong - Hong Kong S.A.R. - China AP - Asia-Pacific Seoul - Seoul S.C. AP - Asia-Pacific

China

The locations of the Valorant servers in China are Tianjin, Nanjing, Chongqing, and Guangzhou. While Western China is not as widely covered by these servers, they do cover most of Central and Eastern China. The issue has been discussed with Riot Games, and the community can expect a remedy soon in the future.

Server Location Region Shard Guangzhou - Guangdong P. - China CN - China Chongqing - Chongqing M. - China CN - China Nanjing - Jiangsu P. - China CN - China Tianjin - Tianjin M. - China CN - China

A new Agent called Clove came out recently. Check out our guides on how to play them:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback