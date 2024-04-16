Where are all Valorant servers located?

A key component of the gaming experience is the location of the game servers, particularly in competitive online games like Valorant. The latency, or "ping," of the server location determines players' experience, and it can have a significant effect on gameplay. The goal of the deployment of servers worldwide is to give players in various locations the best possible experience.
All Valorant server's location in detail
North America
Valorant has six servers in North America, which are spread across Portland, San Jose, Chicago, Ashburn, Atlanta, and Dallas. With their uniform distribution around the area, these servers offer wide coverage. It's important to remember that Canada lacks servers, thus players from Alaska or Canada must connect to Portland, Chicago, or Ashburn, which could cause greater ping times.
Latin America
The servers are situated in Mexico City, Miami, and Santiago in Latin America. The server truly caters to Latin America, even though Miami is geographically located in the United States. These servers are the least widely dispersed of all, thus unless a player lives close to Santiago, they may have trouble playing this title or using an internet service provider in South America. One major problem facing the Latin American community is the proximity of Miami and Mexico City servers to the area's size.
Brazil
There is just one server for the Brazilian region, and it is situated in Sao Paulo. Despite being the smallest of the five primary regions for this game, it is indicated that there may be space for an additional server. Because the Brazilian servers are only visible for accounts in the Brazilian account region, creating numerous accounts there would prevent you from accessing the game from another region.
Europe
The game servers are situated in Cape Town, Dubai, Manama, London, Warsaw, Stockholm, Madrid, and Paris throughout Europe and MENA. These servers primarily cover the Middle East, and Central and Southern Europe, except one server that provides coverage for the southern part of the African continent.
Asia-Pacific
Six server locations are present in the Asian region, including the Oceanic countries: Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mumbai, and Sydney. There is a relatively lower player crossover with other areas and servers on the Seoul server in South Korea, which is mostly used by players from the Korean region. Tokyo, Japan, is comparable in certain ways. Although Singapore, Mumbai, and Hong Kong are widely dispersed, there aren't many server options between Singapore and Sydney, particularly since Sydney is located on the opposite side of Australia from Singapore.
China
The locations of the Valorant servers in China are Tianjin, Nanjing, Chongqing, and Guangzhou. While Western China is not as widely covered by these servers, they do cover most of Central and Eastern China. The issue has been discussed with Riot Games, and the community can expect a remedy soon in the future.
