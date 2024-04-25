Fnatic vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Fnatic vs FUT Esports is a Group Stage match of Week 4 of VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. Both these teams are currently regarded as two of the top teams in the region. As of now, Fnatic has a total of three wins and a loss, earning them the top position in their table.

Meanwhile, FUT Esports has a total of two wins and a loss, placing them in second place in their table. This Bo3 (Best-of-three) is not going to be easy for either team.

Fnatic vs FUT Esports - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA Stage 1?

Predictions

Fnatic was the top team last year as they were able to win two international events back to back. So it was quite a shock for many when they did not make it to VCT Masters Madrid. In Stage 1, however, the team has regained their championship form and has found comfortable wins against weaker opponents.

FUT Esports was also among the top teams of the region in 2023 who have found their footing coming into Stage 1. The team had a surprising win against Karmine Corp and also dominated Team Liquid. Their only loss is against Team Vitality which ended up being a close series for the most part.

This match of Fnatic vs FUT Esports favors the former as they have achieved better performances than their opponents in the past and recent matches. However, FUT Esports will not make things easy for Fnatic and can create an upset.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced off against each other several times. The most recent was during Valorant Champions 2023, where Fnatic won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Fnatic's most recent match was against KOI at the VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

FUT Esports' most recent match was against Team Vitality at the same event where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

Potential Lineups

Fnatic:

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head Coach)

FUT Esports:

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Eray " yetujey " Budak

" Budak Dogukan " qRaxs" Balaban

Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan " Tan

" Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

When and where to watch Fnatic vs FUT Esports

Interested readers can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on April 25, 2024, at 8 am PDT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST/ 12 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

Fnatic vs FUT Esports on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Fnatic vs FUT Esports on YouTube: Watch here

