Top 5 selling VCT EMEA Valorant Capsules revealed

The VCT team capsules are weapon skin bundles available in Valorant. They have been created in collaboration with the partnered teams in the four franchised leagues. These capsules contain a Gunbuddy and Spray with the team logo, Player Card, and finally a Classic skin. Currently, there are a total of thirty-three VCT team capsules in the game. The Chinese franchised teams' bundles will be released in the game either during or after Masters Shanghai.

There's always been a fun competition among teams while marketing their bundles. While some have found a lot of success, others have not. For VCT EMEA, Riot Games recently released the rankings for the top five selling team bundles in the region. This article will go in depth regarding that.

The best-selling Valorant team capsules in VCT EMEA

VCT EMEA is a region that's filled with beloved teams and organizations. Their fans have supported them in huge numbers and many have expressed their love for the region's team bundles.

The five VCT EMEA capsules with the highest sales (Image via Riot Games)

As for the rankings, Fnatic has finished in the #1 spot for the highest team bundle sales out of any team in VCT EMEA. This is then followed by the newest team to enter the EMEA League, Gentle Mates at #2, Karmine Corp at #3, KOI at #4, and lastly NAVI at #5.

Out of the five, the biggest surprise is perhaps Gentle Mates being at #2. While the other four organizations have huge fan bases and have been in Valorant esports for quite some time, Gentle Mates just entered the tier-one scene and are yet to leave a mark in the EMEA League.

Gentle Mates' Classic skin (Image via Riot Games)

That said, one thing that can't be denied is how unique their bundle looks compared to the rest. There are no other skins that have the colors black, green, and a tinge of pink on them. Their Player Card is also a very cool one to look at.

As for the top spot in EMEA, Fnatic was already being showered with a lot of love over their Player Card's design that slightly resembles the mysterious Valorant Agent, Omen, and their Classic skin that balances the orange, black, and silver perfectly.

Fnatic's Classic skin (Image via Riot Games)

When it comes to other rankings, Karmine Corp, KOI, and NAVI have decent bundles and huge fan followings. So these teams ending up in the rankings is not a big surprise. It is astonishing, however, how certain other organizations like Team Liquid, BBL Esports, FUT Esports, and even the recent Madrid representatives, Team Heretics, didn't make the list.

This could be due to less marketing or fans finding their bundles mediocre. However, the release of rankings might end up becoming a good motivator for other organizations to market their capsules more and in a memorable way if possible.

During a press conference at Masters Madrid, the global sales leader for the team capsules were announced. The Pacific team, Paper Rex was at the top spot followed by Americas' Sentinels. It will be interesting to see where the EMEA team capsules stand globally.

Check out these VCT articles:

Top 5 moments in Masters Madrid || Top 5 players from Masters Madrid || 5 Agents with the lowest pick at Masters Madrid || 5 Agents with the highest pick at Masters Madrid