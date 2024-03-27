5 Agents with the lowest pick rate at VCT Masters Madrid

VCT Masters Madrid was the first international event of the 2024 season. This competition saw eight teams from the four franchised leagues. They gave it their all over the course of the Swiss and Playoffs stages to compete for the title of Masters winners.

When it comes to the current Agent meta, Valorant is perhaps at its most balanced state. All their abilities feel fair, allowing for a decent amount of experimentation within the compositions. Despite that, many Agents weren't picked as much during the year's first international event.

Here's a list of five Agents with the lowest pick rate during VCT Masters Madrid.

Agents with the lowest pick rate during VCT Masters Madrid

1) Neon

Neon from the cinematic, SHATTERED (Image via Riot Games)

Neon is the 18th Agent released in Valorant and comes under the Duelist category. Her super speed makes her one of the fastest Agents in the game, and her abilities allow her to act like a pseudo Initiator for the team in certain situations.

In VCT Masters Madrid, Neon had a pick rate of 4%. The only team that used the Agent in their composition was Team Heretics for Sunset and Lotus. Their primary Duelist player, MiniBoo was exceptional with Neon and ended up becoming one of the highest-rated players at the event.

2) Reyna

Reyna in the cinematic, SHATTERED (Image via Riot Games)

Reyna was the first Agent to be released after Valorant's full launch. She's considered one of the most aggressive Duelists but offers very little when it comes to the team utility. To have a high impact with Reyna, the player needs to be consistently incredible with their aim.

For VCT Masters Madrid, Reyna ended with a pick rate of just 3%. This was also the case for Valorant Champions 2023, wherein only a couple of teams included her in certain Agent compositions. During Masters Madrid, Reyna was only picked on the maps Icebox and Bind.

3) Chamber

Chamber from his release trailer, L'Accord (Image via Riot Games)

Chamber is a Sentinel who was the 17th Agent introduced in Valorant. His teleportation abilities allow him to be an aggressive Agent who can take high risks. Alongside Jett, Chamber is one of the only characters in the game that can be highly impactful with an Operator.

The French Agent used to have a high pick rate when he was first released, but since the nerfs, that's taken quite a dip in pro matches. In VCT Masters Madrid, Chamber saw a pick rate of only 2%, which is way lower than his pick rate of 10% during Valorant Champions 2023. The double Controller meta has taken a huge toll on the Sentinel's pick rate in pro matches, and Chamber was no exception.

4) Deadlock

Deadlock in the cinematic, UNMADE (Image via Riot Games)

Deadlock is the most recent Sentinel Agent released in the game. Her abilities make her a good mix between an Initiator and a Sentinel. She can also be quite aggressive with her utilities. Her ultimate ability, Annihilation, is perhaps one of the most unique ones in the game.

Unfortunately, Deadlock is yet to appear on the big stage, as she saw a 0% pick rate during VCT Masters Madrid. Compared to other Sentinels, her abilities offer very little to the team. So far, the recent buffs haven't been enough to make her a viable option on the international stage. However, Deadlock has enjoyed some usage in regional VCT events like the Americas Kickoff and the China Ascension for 2023.

5) Iso

Iso from the cinematic, MYTHS (Image via Riot Games)

Iso is the most recent Duelist released in Valorant. His abilities make him a mix between an Initiator and a Duelist. Iso's most unique ability is easily his ultimate, which transports the player and the targeted enemy to a different dimension.

While Iso is one of the game's cooler Agents, his pro-play usage has been minuscule. For VCT Masters Madrid, Iso had a pick rate of 0%. This is quite understandable as the Agent doesn't offer much as a Duelist. He can't scale up quickly in a site and isn't nearly as favored while taking duels like a Reyna. The only team that has picked Iso in a VCT match was Rare Atom during the China Ascension of 2023.

