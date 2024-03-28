Top 5 players from VCT Masters Madrid

VCT Masters Madrid was the first international event of the 2024 season. Here, eight teams from the four franchised leagues went head-to-head against each other to get their hands on the Masters trophy. After nine days of intense competition, it was Sentinels were crowned champions of the event.

Masters Madrid had a great mix of rookies and some returning champions. These players displayed amazing talent and left a mark in the history of Valorant esports. Below is a list of five such players who were at the top of the leaderboard during VCT Masters Madrid.

The best players to come out of VCT Masters Madrid

1) zekken

zekken at Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

Zachary "zekken" Patrone is an American esports player who plays for Sentinels. He's the primary Duelist for his squad but has also stepped into the role of Initiator Agents like Sova, Skye, and KAY/O in the past.

zekken was easily the best player at VCT Masters Madrid. He topped the scoreboard every match and was the team's most consistent player. In the Grand Finals, he got a total of 101 kills, which led to him securing an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 259.5 at the end of the event.

2) ZmjjKK

ZmjjKK at Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang currently plays for EDward Gaming. He plays the role of a primary Duelist for his team but has also played as the Initiator Agent KAY/O and Sentinel Chamber when needed.

ZmjjKK was a highly anticipated player on VCT Masters Madrid. While the team didn't have a deep run at the event, he showcased some amazing skills. He secured an ACS of 252.0 whilst also playing KAY/O for the first time on the international stage. ZmjjKK's best performance was against Gen.G, where he had a total of 63 kills on a three-map series.

3) N4RRATE

N4RRATE at Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

Marshall "N4RRATE" Massey plays for the Karmine Corp, mainly fulfilling the role of an Initiator but also stepping in the role of the Duelist Raze on maps like Bind.

VCT Masters Madrid was N4RRATE's international debut. After an incredible performance during the EMEA Kickoff, many expected him to continue that form in Madrid, and he did. N4RRATE was one of the scariest firepowers for KC and clutched out some crucial rounds for his team. He secured an ACS of 245.7 while playing four different Agents for his team.

4) MiniBoo

MiniBoo at Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

Team Heretics' Dominykas "MiniBoo" Lukasevicius mainly fulfills the role of a primary Duelist and plays some more niche Agents like Yoru and Neon.

MiniBoo was among the many rookies who debuted at VCT Masters Madrid. His quick entries combined with insane aim had already impressed many at the EMEA Kickoff and continued to do so during this international event. MiniBoo was the only Duelist player who took on the role of Neon effectively and did not play as Jett on any map. He secured an ACS of 245.0 while playing three Agents for his team.

5) RieNs

RieNs at Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

Enes "RieNs" Ecirli is another player representing Team Heretics. His primary role has been to play as the main Initiator for his team, and he is among the few who played as Gekko on the big stage.

RieNs had to play remotely during the EMEA Kickoff due to visa issues, so some doubted his ability to perform on the international stage. However, he became one of the most impactful Initiator players in VCT Masters Madrid. While his utility was always on point, RieNs showed that he could go toe to toe against the best in the world when it comes to his mechanical skill. He secured an ACS of 230.3 while playing three Agents for his team.

Check out these VCT listicles:

5 Duelist players to look out for at Masters Madrid || 5 Sentinel players to look out for at Masters Madrid || 5 Agents with the lowest pick rate at Masters Madrid || 5 Agents with the highest pick rate at Masters Madrid