N4RRATE's Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Knowing N4RRATE's Valorant settings can help elevate one's fundamentals in Riot's tactical shooter. The game offers a wide variety of options for players to experiment with, but that leads to some confusion when it comes to finding one's comfort settings.

This is where being familiar with Marshall "N4RRATE" Massey's settings could be helpful. These have been arrived upon after rigorous years of training and experience at the highest level of the game's esports scene. Hence, N4RRATE's Valorant settings can prove to be quite a reliable guide for the ones who haven't settled on theirs yet.

The article below will cover everything you need to know about N4RRATE's Valorant settings.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Everything you need to know about N4RRATE's Valorant settings

N4RRATE at VCT EMEA Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.16

eDPI: 256

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Scope Sensitivity: 0.825

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: X

Equip Secondary Weapon: Mouse 4

Equip Melee Weapon: Mouse 5

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Z

Map Settings

Rotate: Unknown

Fixed Orientation: Unknown

Keep Player Centered: Unknown

Minimap Size: Unknown

Minimap Zoom: Unknown

Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown

Show Map Region Names: Unknown

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu Mid

Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL

N4RRATE started out with an underwhelming performance at the Challengers League for NA in 2023. However, his rise with Karmine Corp during VCT EMEA Kickoff has been one of the biggest storylines in the esport recently. He mainly fulfills the role of an Initiator but has also played as the Duelist Raze when needed. N4RRATE was one of the top players at the EMEA Kickoff as he got himself an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 249.9. He will be making his international debut in VCT Masters Madrid.

Using N4RRATE's Valorant settings is a great step, however, players will need to follow a proper aim routine to improve themselves further. Another way to perfect the game's fundamentals is to watch the ongoing VCT matches carefully.

