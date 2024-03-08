N4RRATE's Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Knowing N4RRATE's Valorant settings can help elevate one's fundamentals in Riot's tactical shooter. The game offers a wide variety of options for players to experiment with, but that leads to some confusion when it comes to finding one's comfort settings.
This is where being familiar with Marshall "N4RRATE" Massey's settings could be helpful. These have been arrived upon after rigorous years of training and experience at the highest level of the game's esports scene. Hence, N4RRATE's Valorant settings can prove to be quite a reliable guide for the ones who haven't settled on theirs yet.
The article below will cover everything you need to know about N4RRATE's Valorant settings.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Everything you need to know about N4RRATE's Valorant settings
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.16
- eDPI: 256
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scope Sensitivity: 0.825
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: X
- Equip Secondary Weapon: Mouse 4
- Equip Melee Weapon: Mouse 5
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Z
Map Settings
- Rotate: Unknown
- Fixed Orientation: Unknown
- Keep Player Centered: Unknown
- Minimap Size: Unknown
- Minimap Zoom: Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown
- Show Map Region Names: Unknown
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu Mid
- Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL
N4RRATE started out with an underwhelming performance at the Challengers League for NA in 2023. However, his rise with Karmine Corp during VCT EMEA Kickoff has been one of the biggest storylines in the esport recently. He mainly fulfills the role of an Initiator but has also played as the Duelist Raze when needed. N4RRATE was one of the top players at the EMEA Kickoff as he got himself an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 249.9. He will be making his international debut in VCT Masters Madrid.
Using N4RRATE's Valorant settings is a great step, however, players will need to follow a proper aim routine to improve themselves further. Another way to perfect the game's fundamentals is to watch the ongoing VCT matches carefully.
