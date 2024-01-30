qRaxs Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Doğukan "qRaxs" Balaban is a Valorant esports player from Turkey who competes for FUT Esports. He mainly plays as the Initiator but has deputized as the Sentinel, Sage when needed. qRaxs has been a part of FUT Esports since February 2021. The team has stayed on top of the Turkish Valorant scene and went on to prove themselves further in the first year of VCT's franchising. They could qualify for every international event and have enjoyed great success.
During this period, qRaxs quickly established himself as one of the top Initiator players of EMEA. Besides putting up huge numbers on the scoreboard, he has made a massive impact with utility in plenty of matches.
Everything fans need to know about qRaxs Valorant settings
qRaxs will enter VCT 2024 under the banner of FUT Esports. The team has only made one change in the roster by recruiting a world champion, cNed. This rejuvenated team went on to win the OFF//SEASON VCT event, Convergence, without any hiccups. qRaxs ended the event with an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 224.4. Mentioned below are his Valorant settings for 2024.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.6
- eDPI: 480
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Unknown
- Fixed Orientation: Unknown
- Keep Player Centered: Unknown
- Minimap Size: Unknown
- Minimap Zoom: Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown
- Show Map Region Names: Unknown
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-B
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue
- Keyboard: Steelseries Apex Pro Mini
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20
qRaxs and FUT Esports have looked excellent in this new era of Valorant. With the addition of cNed, the team can transcend its potential and give the top squads a run for their money.
