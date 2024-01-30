qRaxs Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Doğukan "qRaxs" Balaban is a Valorant esports player from Turkey who competes for FUT Esports. He mainly plays as the Initiator but has deputized as the Sentinel, Sage when needed. qRaxs has been a part of FUT Esports since February 2021. The team has stayed on top of the Turkish Valorant scene and went on to prove themselves further in the first year of VCT's franchising. They could qualify for every international event and have enjoyed great success.

During this period, qRaxs quickly established himself as one of the top Initiator players of EMEA. Besides putting up huge numbers on the scoreboard, he has made a massive impact with utility in plenty of matches.

Everything fans need to know about qRaxs Valorant settings

qRaxs with his teammates at VCT LOCK//IN (Image via Riot Games and flickr)

qRaxs will enter VCT 2024 under the banner of FUT Esports. The team has only made one change in the roster by recruiting a world champion, cNed. This rejuvenated team went on to win the OFF//SEASON VCT event, Convergence, without any hiccups. qRaxs ended the event with an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 224.4. Mentioned below are his Valorant settings for 2024.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.6

eDPI: 480

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Unknown

Fixed Orientation: Unknown

Keep Player Centered: Unknown

Minimap Size: Unknown

Minimap Zoom: Unknown

Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown

Show Map Region Names: Unknown

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-B

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue

Keyboard: Steelseries Apex Pro Mini

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20

qRaxs at Champions 2023 (Image via Riot Games and flickr)

qRaxs and FUT Esports have looked excellent in this new era of Valorant. With the addition of cNed, the team can transcend its potential and give the top squads a run for their money.

