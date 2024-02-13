Rossy Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Rossy's Valorant settings might be exactly what a player needs to enhance their skills at this free-to-play first-person tactical hero shooter from Riot Games. Since the game provides several options, it can be overwhelming for newer players to finalize their settings. Even pros take a while to fine tune and settle on their best settings in Valorant.

This is where the game settings used by Daniel "Rossy" Abedrabbo come into play. With a good amount of experience in Valorant and a solid support staff, Rossy's settings are reliable and can help players get a proper head start.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know about Rossy's Valorant settings

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Everything fans need to know about Rossy's Valorant settings

Rossy at AfreecaTV Valorant League (Image via AfreecaTv)

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.154

eDPI: 246.4

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Yellow

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Z

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: Unknown

Minimap Zoom: Unknown

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x1024

Aspect Ratio: 5:4

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS TUF VG279QM

Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja Zero XSoft

Keyboard: Custom Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G PRO X 2 Headset

PC Specs

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Rossy competed in NA’s Challengers League last year, where his team performed decently. He has made his way to the Pacific region to be a part of the franchised team, T1, in 2024. The gamer has mainly played the role of an Initiator for his team alongside the Controller or Viper if and when needed. This team has performed quite well at the OFF//SEASON events and can be a dark horse in the upcoming VCT Pacific League Kickoff.

Acquiring Rossy's Valorant settings helps in getting a slight advantage, however, players who wish to be consistent will require a dedicated aim routine. They can also chose to watch pro matches in order to improve their utility usage and game sense.

