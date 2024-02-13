Rossy Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Rossy's Valorant settings might be exactly what a player needs to enhance their skills at this free-to-play first-person tactical hero shooter from Riot Games. Since the game provides several options, it can be overwhelming for newer players to finalize their settings. Even pros take a while to fine tune and settle on their best settings in Valorant.
This is where the game settings used by Daniel "Rossy" Abedrabbo come into play. With a good amount of experience in Valorant and a solid support staff, Rossy's settings are reliable and can help players get a proper head start.
This guide will tell you everything you need to know about Rossy's Valorant settings
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Everything fans need to know about Rossy's Valorant settings
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.154
- eDPI: 246.4
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Unknown
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Yellow
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Z
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: Unknown
- Minimap Zoom: Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x1024
- Aspect Ratio: 5:4
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS TUF VG279QM
- Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja Zero XSoft
- Keyboard: Custom Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G PRO X 2 Headset
PC Specs
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
Rossy competed in NA’s Challengers League last year, where his team performed decently. He has made his way to the Pacific region to be a part of the franchised team, T1, in 2024. The gamer has mainly played the role of an Initiator for his team alongside the Controller or Viper if and when needed. This team has performed quite well at the OFF//SEASON events and can be a dark horse in the upcoming VCT Pacific League Kickoff.
Acquiring Rossy's Valorant settings helps in getting a slight advantage, however, players who wish to be consistent will require a dedicated aim routine. They can also chose to watch pro matches in order to improve their utility usage and game sense.
