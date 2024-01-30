whzy Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Wong "whzy" Haozhe is a Chinese Valorant esports player currently competing for Bilibili Gaming. He has mainly fulfilled the role of the primary Duelist but has also deputized as the Sentinel Agents, Chamber, and Killjoy in the past. whzy has been in Valorant esports for a while and made a name for himself with his Jett and Raze plays.
After joining Bilibili Gaming, he helped them remain among the top teams in the region. VCT 2023 marked their best year as they finally qualified for an international event — Valorant Champions 2023.
They staged a surprising run and defeated one of America's favorites, NRG Esports, twice. whzy was a crucial element during this event, and his explosive plays would put him on top of the scoreboard.
Everything to know about whzy's Valorant settings
whzy will enter VCT 2024 with Bilibili Gaming. The team has retained most of the roster and added B3ar to their ranks.
whzy and Bilibili Gaming played only one event after Valorant Champions, which was the China Evolution Series 2023, where they suffered an underwhelming run. However, whzy was among the top performers with an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 246.5. Mentioned below are his Valorant settings for 2024.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.485
- eDPI: 388
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Up
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Unknown
- Fixed Orientation: Unknown
- Keep Player Centered: Unknown
- Minimap Size: Unknown
- Minimap Zoom: Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown
- Show Map Region Names: Unknown
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1600x1024
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Med
- Texture Quality: Med
- Detail Quality: Med
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: On
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA Y22
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
whzy and Bilibili Gaming proved once again that Chinese teams have enough skill and potential to take down the world’s best. With their own VCT League, it will be interesting to see how the region grows in the upcoming months.
