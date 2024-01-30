whzy Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Wong "whzy" Haozhe is a Chinese Valorant esports player currently competing for Bilibili Gaming. He has mainly fulfilled the role of the primary Duelist but has also deputized as the Sentinel Agents, Chamber, and Killjoy in the past. whzy has been in Valorant esports for a while and made a name for himself with his Jett and Raze plays.

After joining Bilibili Gaming, he helped them remain among the top teams in the region. VCT 2023 marked their best year as they finally qualified for an international event — Valorant Champions 2023.

They staged a surprising run and defeated one of America's favorites, NRG Esports, twice. whzy was a crucial element during this event, and his explosive plays would put him on top of the scoreboard.

Everything to know about whzy's Valorant settings

whzy at Champions 2023 (Image via Riot Games and Flickr)

whzy will enter VCT 2024 with Bilibili Gaming. The team has retained most of the roster and added B3ar to their ranks.

whzy and Bilibili Gaming played only one event after Valorant Champions, which was the China Evolution Series 2023, where they suffered an underwhelming run. However, whzy was among the top performers with an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 246.5. Mentioned below are his Valorant settings for 2024.

Note: These settings have been procured through prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.485

eDPI: 388

ADS Sensitivity: 1

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Up

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Unknown

Fixed Orientation: Unknown

Keep Player Centered: Unknown

Minimap Size: Unknown

Minimap Zoom: Unknown

Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown

Show Map Region Names: Unknown

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1600x1024

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Med

Texture Quality: Med

Detail Quality: Med

UI Quality: High

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: On

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: VAXEE PA Y22

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

whzy and Bilibili Gaming proved once again that Chinese teams have enough skill and potential to take down the world’s best. With their own VCT League, it will be interesting to see how the region grows in the upcoming months.

