Lakia Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Many players can use Lakia's Valorant settings to improve their fundamental skills in the title. Riot Games’ tactical shooter provides players with many customization options in terms of settings. However, it can take a while to determine what kind of settings are right for you and which ones you would want to use every day.

This is where Kim "Lakia" Jong-min’s Valorant settings can help. Lakia's amazing performances and years of experience at the highest level of the game's competitive scene make his settings a lot more reliable than those of the average player.

This guide covers everything you need to know about Lakia's Valorant settings.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Everything fans need to know about Lakia's Valorant settings

Lakia joins Gen.G for VCT 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

Here are Lakia's Valorant settings as of February 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.33

eDPI: 266.4

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 5

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 0.91

Minimap Zoom: 0.91

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Med

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: ZOWIE EC3-3

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super

RAM: Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32 GB

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 7

Color Vibrance: 15

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 10

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: User Define

Red: 100

Green: 100

Blue: 100

AMA: High

After his excellent debut performance in 2021, Lakia has returned to Valorant's tier-one competitive scene. He will be playing alongside the newly revamped Gen.G roster. The team had a decent showing at the OFF//SEASON event, Convergence, and could be a massive threat to competitors in the VCT Pacific League.

While Lakia’s Valorant settings can help players master the basics of the game, theywill still need to find a proper aim routine to be consistent in their performances.

Check out other pros' Valorant crosshair settings:

Governor || JitBoyS || Rossy || Surf || xccurate || CHICHOO || benjyfishy || qRaxs