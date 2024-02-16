Lakia Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Many players can use Lakia's Valorant settings to improve their fundamental skills in the title. Riot Games’ tactical shooter provides players with many customization options in terms of settings. However, it can take a while to determine what kind of settings are right for you and which ones you would want to use every day.
This is where Kim "Lakia" Jong-min’s Valorant settings can help. Lakia's amazing performances and years of experience at the highest level of the game's competitive scene make his settings a lot more reliable than those of the average player.
This guide covers everything you need to know about Lakia's Valorant settings.
Everything fans need to know about Lakia's Valorant settings
Here are Lakia's Valorant settings as of February 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.33
- eDPI: 266.4
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 5
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 0.91
- Minimap Zoom: 0.91
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Med
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC3-3
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super
- RAM: Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32 GB
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 7
- Color Vibrance: 15
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 10
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: User Define
- Red: 100
- Green: 100
- Blue: 100
- AMA: High
After his excellent debut performance in 2021, Lakia has returned to Valorant's tier-one competitive scene. He will be playing alongside the newly revamped Gen.G roster. The team had a decent showing at the OFF//SEASON event, Convergence, and could be a massive threat to competitors in the VCT Pacific League.
While Lakia’s Valorant settings can help players master the basics of the game, theywill still need to find a proper aim routine to be consistent in their performances.
