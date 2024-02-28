Meteor Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

  • home icon
By Sneh Jadhav
Modified Feb 28, 2024 12:50 GMT
Meteor's Valorant settings and more (Image via Riot Games)

Meteor's Valorant settings might be exactly what a player needs to improve at the basic fundamentals. The game provides several setting options that can easily overwhelm those new to the title.

Players can consider using Kim "Meteor" Tae-O's Valorant settings as a reference to improve their gameplay. Due to Meteor's extensive experience in the title's professional scene and the staff support provided to him, his settings can be quite reliable for players unsure of which ones to choose.

This guide covers everything you need to know about Meteor's Valorant settings

Note: These settings have been provided by prosettings.net

Everything to know about Meteor's Valorant settings

Meteor with his teammate, Lakia at VCT Pacific Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 800
  • Sensitivity: 0.4
  • eDPI: 320
  • ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
  • Scope Sensitivity: 1.3
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

  • Color: White
  • Outlines: Off
  • Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 3
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 2
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

  • Show Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Use Object: F
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: C
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: E
  • Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

  • Rotate: Rotate
  • Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
  • Keep Player Centered: Off
  • Minimap Size: 0.8
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Experimental Sharpening: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

  • Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

  • Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546S
  • Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
  • Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu Soft
  • Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL
  • Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Meteor was formerly the primary Duelist for his team but, currently, has shifted to more passive Sentinel Agents like Cypher and Killjoy. His incredible aim, great game sense, and perfect timing make him one of the best players in the Pacific region.

For 2024, Meteor has decided to stick with Gen.G. The roster has gone through a complete revamp and added some of the best talent from around the region, like t3xture, Lakia, and Munchkin, alongside the rookie, Karon. This team has already been dominating the region and even qualified for Masters Madrid after winning the Pacific Kickoff event.

