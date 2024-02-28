Meteor Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Meteor's Valorant settings might be exactly what a player needs to improve at the basic fundamentals. The game provides several setting options that can easily overwhelm those new to the title.

Players can consider using Kim "Meteor" Tae-O's Valorant settings as a reference to improve their gameplay. Due to Meteor's extensive experience in the title's professional scene and the staff support provided to him, his settings can be quite reliable for players unsure of which ones to choose.

This guide covers everything you need to know about Meteor's Valorant settings

Everything to know about Meteor's Valorant settings

Meteor with his teammate, Lakia at VCT Pacific Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.4

eDPI: 320

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Scope Sensitivity: 1.3

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 0.8

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546S

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu Soft

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Meteor was formerly the primary Duelist for his team but, currently, has shifted to more passive Sentinel Agents like Cypher and Killjoy. His incredible aim, great game sense, and perfect timing make him one of the best players in the Pacific region.

For 2024, Meteor has decided to stick with Gen.G. The roster has gone through a complete revamp and added some of the best talent from around the region, like t3xture, Lakia, and Munchkin, alongside the rookie, Karon. This team has already been dominating the region and even qualified for Masters Madrid after winning the Pacific Kickoff event.

