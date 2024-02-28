Meteor Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Meteor's Valorant settings might be exactly what a player needs to improve at the basic fundamentals. The game provides several setting options that can easily overwhelm those new to the title.
Players can consider using Kim "Meteor" Tae-O's Valorant settings as a reference to improve their gameplay. Due to Meteor's extensive experience in the title's professional scene and the staff support provided to him, his settings can be quite reliable for players unsure of which ones to choose.
This guide covers everything you need to know about Meteor's Valorant settings
Everything to know about Meteor's Valorant settings
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.4
- eDPI: 320
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scope Sensitivity: 1.3
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546S
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu Soft
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
Meteor was formerly the primary Duelist for his team but, currently, has shifted to more passive Sentinel Agents like Cypher and Killjoy. His incredible aim, great game sense, and perfect timing make him one of the best players in the Pacific region.
For 2024, Meteor has decided to stick with Gen.G. The roster has gone through a complete revamp and added some of the best talent from around the region, like t3xture, Lakia, and Munchkin, alongside the rookie, Karon. This team has already been dominating the region and even qualified for Masters Madrid after winning the Pacific Kickoff event.
