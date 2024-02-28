BORKUM Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

BORKUM's Valorant settings might be exactly what a player may need to improve at Riot’s tactical FPS (First Person Shooter). The game provides several options to its players, which can be a bit daunting at times. Even professional players need quite some time to finally land on their most comfortable settings.
This is where Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza's Valorant settings come into the picture. With years of professional experience in the game, regionally and internationally, his settings can be quite reliable for players who might be struggling to decide which ones to go for.
This guide will tell you everything you need to know about BORKUM's Valorant settings.
Everything fans need to know about BORKUM's Valorant settings
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.65
- eDPI: 260
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Unknown
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Unknown
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC3-3
- Mousepad: Corsair MM350 Champion Series
- Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB TKL
- Headset: Corsair HS80 RGB USB
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Super
Setup & Streaming
- Chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022
- Bungee: ZOWIE Camade
BORKUM mainly fulfills the role of a Controller for his team. He is considered one of the best Controller players in the Pacific region and has been able to prove that on the international stage. For the 2024 season, BORKUM has decided to stay with Team Secret.
Due to Team Secret's underwhelming performance last year, the roster underwent some changes. While the main core has mostly decided to stick together, NDG was added to the team. So far, this new roster has looked incredible on stage and fared extremely well at VCT Pacific Kickoff.
