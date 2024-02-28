BORKUM Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

BORKUM's Valorant settings might be exactly what a player may need to improve at Riot’s tactical FPS (First Person Shooter). The game provides several options to its players, which can be a bit daunting at times. Even professional players need quite some time to finally land on their most comfortable settings.

This is where Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza's Valorant settings come into the picture. With years of professional experience in the game, regionally and internationally, his settings can be quite reliable for players who might be struggling to decide which ones to go for.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know about BORKUM's Valorant settings.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Everything fans need to know about BORKUM's Valorant settings

Team Secret's BORKUM in VCT Pacific's EMERGE (Image via Riot Games)

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.65

eDPI: 260

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Unknown

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.8

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: ZOWIE EC3-3

Mousepad: Corsair MM350 Champion Series

Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB TKL

Headset: Corsair HS80 RGB USB

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Super

Setup & Streaming

Chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022

Bungee: ZOWIE Camade

BORKUM mainly fulfills the role of a Controller for his team. He is considered one of the best Controller players in the Pacific region and has been able to prove that on the international stage. For the 2024 season, BORKUM has decided to stay with Team Secret.

Due to Team Secret's underwhelming performance last year, the roster underwent some changes. While the main core has mostly decided to stick together, NDG was added to the team. So far, this new roster has looked incredible on stage and fared extremely well at VCT Pacific Kickoff.

Check out these other Valorant crosshair settings:

JitBoys || Governor || Surf || xccurate || CHICHOO || benjyfishy || qck