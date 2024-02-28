  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • BORKUM Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

By Sneh Jadhav
Modified Feb 28, 2024 12:00 GMT
BORKUM
BORKUM's Valorant settings and more (Image via Riot Games)

BORKUM's Valorant settings might be exactly what a player may need to improve at Riot’s tactical FPS (First Person Shooter). The game provides several options to its players, which can be a bit daunting at times. Even professional players need quite some time to finally land on their most comfortable settings.

This is where Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza's Valorant settings come into the picture. With years of professional experience in the game, regionally and internationally, his settings can be quite reliable for players who might be struggling to decide which ones to go for.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know about BORKUM's Valorant settings.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Everything fans need to know about BORKUM's Valorant settings

Team Secret's BORKUM in VCT Pacific's EMERGE (Image via Riot Games)
Team Secret's BORKUM in VCT Pacific's EMERGE (Image via Riot Games)

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 400
  • Sensitivity: 0.65
  • eDPI: 260
  • ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
  • Scope Sensitivity: 1
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

  • Color: Unknown
  • Outlines: Off
  • Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 4
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 2
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

  • Show Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Use Object: F
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: C
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: E
  • Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

  • Rotate: Rotate
  • Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
  • Keep Player Centered: On
  • Minimap Size: 0.8
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: None
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Experimental Sharpening: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

  • Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

  • Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
  • Mouse: ZOWIE EC3-3
  • Mousepad: Corsair MM350 Champion Series
  • Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB TKL
  • Headset: Corsair HS80 RGB USB

PC Specs

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Super

Setup & Streaming

  • Chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022
  • Bungee: ZOWIE Camade

BORKUM mainly fulfills the role of a Controller for his team. He is considered one of the best Controller players in the Pacific region and has been able to prove that on the international stage. For the 2024 season, BORKUM has decided to stay with Team Secret.

Due to Team Secret's underwhelming performance last year, the roster underwent some changes. While the main core has mostly decided to stick together, NDG was added to the team. So far, this new roster has looked incredible on stage and fared extremely well at VCT Pacific Kickoff.

