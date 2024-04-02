VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

Stage 1 of VCT Americas 2024 is set to kick off, as fans gear up to watch the 11 franchised teams in the Americas league battle it out for the glory of being the best team in the region along with securing a spot at VCT Masters Shanghai. Early favorites at this event include VCT Masters Madrid winners Sentinels, NRG, LOUD, and Leviatán.

Ahead of VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 which serves as the gateway to international success for the North American, Brazilian, and Latin American teams, this article will cover all the required information including the new format, prize pool, complete match schedule, and more.

VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

Format

The eleven teams are split into two groups labeled Alpha and Omega. All matches will be contested as a best-of-three and cross-group matches will be held. The top three teams from each group advance to the playoff stage with the number one seed getting a semifinal bye.

The playoff stage features a single-elimination bracket in the first phase before transitioning to a double-elimination bracket. All matches excluding the Lower Bracket Final and Grand Final will be a best-of-three while the latter two will be best-of-fives.

Teams

Listed down below are the 11 teams that will be participating in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1:

LOUD

Sentinels

100 Thieves

Leviatán

Evil Geniuses

FURIA Esports

MIBR

G2 Esports

Cloud9

NRG

KRÜ Esports

Venue

All matches will take place in the Riot Games Arena situated in Los Angeles

Prize pool

The cash prize of VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 is yet to be revealed. The table will be updated with the relevant details upon the release of the necessary information.

Place Qualifies To Americas Points Participant 1st Masters Shanghai 3 2nd Masters Shanghai - 3rd Masters Shanghai - 4th - 5th-6th - 7th-8th - 9th-10th - 11th -

VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Group Stage Schedule and results

Note: The schedule for the playoffs will be updated upon the conclusion of the group stage

Week 1

Day 1 - April 6, 2024

Cloud9 vs Leviatán - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day) NRG vs LOUD - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)

Day 2 - April 7, 2024

G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day) Sentinels vs 100 Thieves - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)

Day 3 - April 8, 2024

KRÜ Esports vs FURIA Esports - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

Week 2

Day 4 - April 13, 2024

G2 Esports vs 100 Thieves - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day) Sentinels vs Leviatán - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)

Day 5 - April 14, 2024

KRÜ Esports vs MIBR - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day) NRG vs FURIA Esports - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)

Day 6 - April 15, 2024

Cloud9 vs Evil Geniuses - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

Week 3 - Super Week

Day 7 - April 20, 2024

Sentinels vs MIBR - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day) Cloud9 vs LOUD - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)

Day 8 - April 21, 2024

KRÜ Esports vs Evil Geniuses - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day) NRG vs Leviatán - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)

Day 9 - April 22, 2024

G2 Esports vs FURIA Esports - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day) Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)

Day 10 - April 23, 2024

Sentinels vs Evil Geniuses - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day) NRG vs MIBR - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)

Day 11 - April 24, 2024

G2 Esports vs Leviatán - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day) KRÜ Esports vs LOUD - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)

Week 4

Day 12 - April 27, 2024

G2 Esports vs MIBR - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day) Sentinels vs LOUD - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)

Day 13 - April 28, 2024

Cloud9 vs FURIA Esports - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day) NRG vs Evil Geniuses - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)

Day 14 - April 29, 2024

KRÜ Esports vs 100 Thieves - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

Week 5

Day 15 - May 3, 2024

Sentinels vs FURIA Esports - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)

Day 16 - May 4, 2024

NRG vs 100 Thieves - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day) KRÜ Esports vs Leviatán - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)

Day 17 - May 5, 2024

Cloud9 vs MIBR - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)

2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day) G2 Esports vs LOUD - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)

Where to watch VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Livestream details

Valorant esports fans worldwide can watch VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 live on the official VCT Americas Twitch and YouTube channels. Some costreams are usually conducted by popular streamers such as Tarik, ShahZaM, and Sliggy.

The livestream links for VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 are listed below:

VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 on Twitch: Watch here

VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 on YouTube: Watch here

