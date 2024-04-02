VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

Stage 1 of VCT Americas 2024 is set to kick off, as fans gear up to watch the 11 franchised teams in the Americas league battle it out for the glory of being the best team in the region along with securing a spot at VCT Masters Shanghai. Early favorites at this event include VCT Masters Madrid winners Sentinels, NRG, LOUD, and Leviatán.
Ahead of VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 which serves as the gateway to international success for the North American, Brazilian, and Latin American teams, this article will cover all the required information including the new format, prize pool, complete match schedule, and more.
VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool
Format
The eleven teams are split into two groups labeled Alpha and Omega. All matches will be contested as a best-of-three and cross-group matches will be held. The top three teams from each group advance to the playoff stage with the number one seed getting a semifinal bye.
The playoff stage features a single-elimination bracket in the first phase before transitioning to a double-elimination bracket. All matches excluding the Lower Bracket Final and Grand Final will be a best-of-three while the latter two will be best-of-fives.
Teams
Listed down below are the 11 teams that will be participating in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1:
- LOUD
- Sentinels
- 100 Thieves
- Leviatán
- Evil Geniuses
- FURIA Esports
- MIBR
- G2 Esports
- Cloud9
- NRG
- KRÜ Esports
Venue
All matches will take place in the Riot Games Arena situated in Los Angeles
Prize pool
The cash prize of VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 is yet to be revealed. The table will be updated with the relevant details upon the release of the necessary information.
VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Group Stage Schedule and results
Note: The schedule for the playoffs will be updated upon the conclusion of the group stage
Week 1
Day 1 - April 6, 2024
- Cloud9 vs Leviatán - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
- NRG vs LOUD - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)
Day 2 - April 7, 2024
- G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
- Sentinels vs 100 Thieves - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)
Day 3 - April 8, 2024
- KRÜ Esports vs FURIA Esports - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
Week 2
Day 4 - April 13, 2024
- G2 Esports vs 100 Thieves - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
- Sentinels vs Leviatán - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)
Day 5 - April 14, 2024
- KRÜ Esports vs MIBR - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
- NRG vs FURIA Esports - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)
Day 6 - April 15, 2024
- Cloud9 vs Evil Geniuses - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
Week 3 - Super Week
Day 7 - April 20, 2024
- Sentinels vs MIBR - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
- Cloud9 vs LOUD - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)
Day 8 - April 21, 2024
- KRÜ Esports vs Evil Geniuses - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
- NRG vs Leviatán - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)
Day 9 - April 22, 2024
- G2 Esports vs FURIA Esports - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
- Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)
Day 10 - April 23, 2024
- Sentinels vs Evil Geniuses - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
- NRG vs MIBR - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)
Day 11 - April 24, 2024
- G2 Esports vs Leviatán - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
- KRÜ Esports vs LOUD - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)
Week 4
Day 12 - April 27, 2024
- G2 Esports vs MIBR - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
- Sentinels vs LOUD - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)
Day 13 - April 28, 2024
- Cloud9 vs FURIA Esports - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
- NRG vs Evil Geniuses - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)
Day 14 - April 29, 2024
- KRÜ Esports vs 100 Thieves - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
Week 5
Day 15 - May 3, 2024
- Sentinels vs FURIA Esports - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)
Day 16 - May 4, 2024
- NRG vs 100 Thieves - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
- KRÜ Esports vs Leviatán - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)
Day 17 - May 5, 2024
- Cloud9 vs MIBR - 2 pm PT / 11 pm CET / 2:30 am IST (next day)
- G2 Esports vs LOUD - 5 pm PT / 2 am CET (next day) / 5:30 am IST (next day)
Where to watch VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Livestream details
Valorant esports fans worldwide can watch VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 live on the official VCT Americas Twitch and YouTube channels. Some costreams are usually conducted by popular streamers such as Tarik, ShahZaM, and Sliggy.
The livestream links for VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 are listed below:
- VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 on Twitch: Watch here
- VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 on YouTube: Watch here
