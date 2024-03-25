"Keep trying to find ways to improve"- Sentinels' zekken on his biggest takeaway during VCT Masters Madrid (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Madrid has finally concluded. The Americas representative, Sentinels, and Pacific's newest champions, Gen.G had quite a showdown during the Grand Finals. This Bo5 (Best-of-five) series took place on Day 9 of the event.

Gen.G came into this Finals as the favorites and even got a two-map ban advantage. Both teams were able to win on their own map picks, and it eventually came down to the decider map, Icebox. Sentinels kept pushing on and were finally able to get the lead to win the series and become the first Masters winners of 2024.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to Sentinels' zekken, during which he said:

"Keep trying to find ways to improve."

Sentinels' zekken talks about the most important things he has learned during VCT Masters Madrid

The new roster of Sentinels had shown a lot of promise as they were able to win a competitive OFF//SEASON tournament and even the Americas Kickoff. This made them the obvious favorites coming into VCT Masters Madrid 2024.

However, the team took quite a beating against Gen.G in the Upper Finals, and with the amount of disadvantages stacked against them, the rematch was predicted to be somewhat similar. In the Grand Finals, Sentinels showed a lot of resilience and were able to go toe to toe against the Pacific champions. Every player on the team was able to give it their all and eventually contributed towards the win.

Out of them all, zekken performed masterfully, scoring a total of 101 kills. In the post-match conference of VCT Masters Madrid, Sportskeeda Esports asked him about what he thought were the important learnings from the entire event that he would continue to implement in the future.

Here's what he said:

"I would just say playing more. Like the consistency that I've kept throughout my entire time competing. Just keep playing, keep working, keep trying to find ways to improve. I have just kind of kept it consistent my entire time and tried to do it in Kickoff and I tried to do it here and it worked out. So I would just say consistency and trying to play as much as I can and trying to improve at the same time while I'm playing. It worked out."

With this victory, Sentinels have become the winners of VCT Masters Madrid. This makes them the only organization to have two Masters wins under their belt. Their next match will be against 100 Thieves in the Americas League.

