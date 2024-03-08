zekken Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

After winning VCT Americas Kickoff, it is no surprise that fans are eager to learn zekken's Valorant settings. Zachary "zekken" Patrone currently plays as the primary Duelist for Sentinels. Despite being only 18 years old, he has been one of the best players in North America for over two years. However, the youngster has rarely been able to showcase his mechanical brilliance on the international stage.

zekken's primary Agents include Raze, but he has always been known as an excellent flex player who can pilot other Agents like Jett, Sova, and KAY/O.

zekken Valorant settings in 2024

zekken's Valorant settings have drawn the attention of many casual and competitive players thanks to his stunning performance and efforts to help Sentinels win a big event after a long time.

Fans will finally see the grand return of zekken and Sentinels to the international stage at VCT Masters Madrid. Ahead of this tournament, many fans are eager to see zekken perform exceptionally well.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.175

Scoped Sensitivity: 0.8

ADS Sensitivity: 1

eDPI: 280

Hz: 4000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #ffffff

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.8

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution:1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Razer Viper V3 Pro White (Unreleased)

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: Razer Strider

Earphones: Bose QuiteComfort 20

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 16GB

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Unknown

Black eQualizer: 5

Color Vibrance: 8

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: FPS1

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 5

Color Temperature: User Define

Red: 95

Green: 100

Blue: 100

AMA: Unknown

Adopting zekken's Valorant settings is a surefire way of getting a good headstart for newer players in the game. Veteran players can also use some of zekken's Valorant settings, such as his crosshair, to get more creative and interesting.

