zekken Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

After winning VCT Americas Kickoff, it is no surprise that fans are eager to learn zekken's Valorant settings. Zachary "zekken" Patrone currently plays as the primary Duelist for Sentinels. Despite being only 18 years old, he has been one of the best players in North America for over two years. However, the youngster has rarely been able to showcase his mechanical brilliance on the international stage.
zekken's primary Agents include Raze, but he has always been known as an excellent flex player who can pilot other Agents like Jett, Sova, and KAY/O.
zekken Valorant settings in 2024
zekken's Valorant settings have drawn the attention of many casual and competitive players thanks to his stunning performance and efforts to help Sentinels win a big event after a long time.
Fans will finally see the grand return of zekken and Sentinels to the international stage at VCT Masters Madrid. Ahead of this tournament, many fans are eager to see zekken perform exceptionally well.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.175
- Scoped Sensitivity: 0.8
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- eDPI: 280
- Hz: 4000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution:1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Razer Viper V3 Pro White (Unreleased)
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: Razer Strider
- Earphones: Bose QuiteComfort 20
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
- RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 16GB
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Unknown
- Black eQualizer: 5
- Color Vibrance: 8
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture Settings
- Picture Mode: FPS1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 5
- Color Temperature: User Define
- Red: 95
- Green: 100
- Blue: 100
- AMA: Unknown
Adopting zekken's Valorant settings is a surefire way of getting a good headstart for newer players in the game. Veteran players can also use some of zekken's Valorant settings, such as his crosshair, to get more creative and interesting.
Check out more Valorant settings articles:
zmjjKK Valorant settings || marteen Valorant settings || TenZ Valorant settings