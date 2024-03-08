TenZ’s Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

TenZ’s Valorant settings are useful for players who want to experiment or are comfortable with a lower sensitivity. Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is a professional player for Sentinels. Previously known for his ventures with Cloud 9 in CS:GO, he quickly rose to fame after Valorant debuted in June 2020. His crazy flicks and raw mechanical skill make him one of the most entertaining players to watch.
TenZ changes his settings quite frequently and is known for experimenting with new peripherals. This article takes a look at TenZ’s Valorant settings in 2024, as well as all his current key binds and other settings.
Everything to know about TenZ's Valorant settings in 2024
TenZ has had a phenomenal career in Valorant. Ever since his move to Sentinels, the team has seen an elevation in their performance and earned some of the biggest accolades.
With Sentinels, TenZhas won VCT 2021: Stage 2 Masters - Reykjavík, VCT 2021: North America Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs, and other notable titles. His most recent achievements include securing first place at VCT 2024: Americas Kickoff.
For a detailed list of all his settings, read below.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.14
- eDPI: 224
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 0.8
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse wheel down
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 5
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 4
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button 5
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): F
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.65
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Protanopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2556K
- Mouse: Endgame Gear XM2we
- Mousepad: XTEN Control
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: Xtrfy H1
