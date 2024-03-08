TenZ’s Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

TenZ’s Valorant settings are useful for players who want to experiment or are comfortable with a lower sensitivity. Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is a professional player for Sentinels. Previously known for his ventures with Cloud 9 in CS:GO, he quickly rose to fame after Valorant debuted in June 2020. His crazy flicks and raw mechanical skill make him one of the most entertaining players to watch.

TenZ changes his settings quite frequently and is known for experimenting with new peripherals. This article takes a look at TenZ’s Valorant settings in 2024, as well as all his current key binds and other settings.

Everything to know about TenZ's Valorant settings in 2024

TenZ has had a phenomenal career in Valorant. Ever since his move to Sentinels, the team has seen an elevation in their performance and earned some of the biggest accolades.

With Sentinels, TenZhas won VCT 2021: Stage 2 Masters - Reykjavík, VCT 2021: North America Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs, and other notable titles. His most recent achievements include securing first place at VCT 2024: Americas Kickoff.

For a detailed list of all his settings, read below.

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.14

eDPI: 224

ADS Sensitivity: 1

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 0.8

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse wheel down

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 5

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 4

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button 5

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): F

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.65

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Protanopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2556K

Mouse: Endgame Gear XM2we

Mousepad: XTEN Control

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: Xtrfy H1

