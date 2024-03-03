Sentinels vs LOUD - VCT Americas Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Sentinels vs LOUD is the Grand Final matchup of VCT Americas Kickoff. The 11 teams have been through an intense series of matches, fighting to qualify for Masters Madrid. They went through the Group Stage, Play-Ins, and Playoffs for a chance to make it to the global stage. All regions will only get two spots at this first international event of 2024.

Day 9 of the event saw two qualifier matches. The first one between Evil Geniuses and LOUD saw both teams win on each other's map picks. But it was ultimately LOUD that won the Bo3 (best-of-three) series 2-1.

Meanwhile, after winning their own map picks, Sentinels destroyed NRG on the decider map to win the series 2-1. Both LOUD and Sentinels have now qualified for Masters Madrid.

Sentinels vs LOUD - Which team will win VCT Americas Kickoff?

Predictions

Sentinels have been the most impressive team from the region in 2024. With the new roster changes, Sentinels have shown proper structure and strategies throughout the event, qualifying for Madrid after being placed in the toughest group.

LOUD have seemingly retained their form from last year despite one key roster change. The team dominated for most of the event and experimented with their team compositions.

In the Sentinels vs LOUD match, the latter are slight favorites as their core has more experience and they have performed consistently. That said, this series should be a close one.

Head-to-head

Both teams have faced each other a couple of times before. The most recent was during VCT Americas Kickoff where LOUD won the Bo3 series 2-0.

Recent results

Sentinels' most recent match was against NRG Esports at the Americas Kickoff, where they won the Bo3 series 2-1.

LOUD's most recent match was also at the same event against Evil Geniuses, where they won the Bo3 series 2-1.

Potential lineups

Sentinels

Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouraid (IGL)

Ouraid (IGL) Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Ngo Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

LOUD

Gabriel " Quick " Lima

" Lima Felipe "Less" Basso

Basso Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)

Delipetro (IGL) Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Pereira Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

Vieira Pedro "peu" Lopes (Coach)

When and where to watch Sentinels vs LOUD

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the series on the official VCT Americas YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will be played on March 3 at 2 pm PDT / 11 pm CET / 3:30 am IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

Sentinels vs LOUD on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Sentinels vs LOUD on YouTube: Watch here

