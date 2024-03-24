Gen.G vs Sentinels - VCT 2024 Masters Madrid Grand Finals: Prediction, livestream details, live results, and more

Gen.G vs Sentinels will be the matchup in the Grand Finals of the VCT 2024 Masters Madrid tournament. It has been nine days of absolute entertainment and high-tier Valorant gameplay from the best teams worldwide. As we approach the 10th and final day of the event, the champions of Pacific and Americas will lock horns once again to determine the first Masters champion of 2024.

Gen.G is coming into this series representing the APAC region that has not won an international title yet, while Sentinels will be looking to return to its glory days and reforge a new era for the team. Read on more to learn about this incredibly exciting and guaranteed banger of a matchup.

Gen.G vs Sentinels: Who will win VCT 2024 Masters Madrid?

Prediction

Expand Tweet

Gen.G vs Sentinels will be a rematch of the Upper Bracket finals. Both teams are coming into this matchup hungry to prove they are the real deal. The Korean roster has stunned many people with their undefeated run at the tournament so far. Duelist t3xture and rookie Controller Karon have been standout performers at the event so far.

Gen.G's deep map pool and tendency to have heroic moments from anyone have allowed them to be a threat in any type of situation. Sentinel and Duelist flex Meteor has also ramped up as the event has progressed and is looking extremely sharp. The team's clean strategies, flawless mechanics, and sound fundamentals have been the key factors for its success at the event.

Expand Tweet

Sentinels, on the other hand, can be easily termed as the team that has had the most grueling path to the VCT Masters Madrid Grand Finals. The North American roster played the most games and won the Americas Kickoff tournament. Sentinels has also played plenty of closely contested games at Masters Madrid.

Despite the odds and unwinnable scenarios, Sentinels always managed to find a way to come out on top. The team's incredible clutch potential and raw individual prowess from players like Controller TenZ and Duelist zekken have allowed them to be a lethal and unpredictable force.

Paired with a strong map pool and some of the best retake setups that fans have ever seen, Sentinels are undeniably one of the best teams in the world.

Expand Tweet

Gen.G are the expected favorite to lift the VCT Masters Madrid trophy. The Korean roster has a two-map ban advantage as the upper bracket team and has exceptional anti-stratting.

However, Sentinels often looks like a different beast when the roster plays against the same opponent multiple times. The result of this Grand Finals ultimately depends on which roster can show up better when the time comes to put up or shut up.

Head-to-head

Gen.G and Sentinels previously faced in the Upper Bracket Final a couple of days ago. The Korean roster managed to grab a 2-1 victory.

Previous results

Gen.G's most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Sentinels. The latter also won its previous fixture against Paper Rex with a 3-1 scoreline.

VCT Masters Madrid rosters

Here are the expected rosters ahead of the Gen.G vs Sentinels matchup:

Sentinels - Americas #1 Gen.G - Pacific #1 Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro Kim "Meteor" Tae-o Zachary "zekken" Patrone Kim "t3xture" Na-ra Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi Kim "Lakia" Jong-min Mohamed "johnqt" Amine Ouarid (IGL) Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom (IGL) Tyson "TenZ" Ngo Kim "Karon" Won-tae Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Head Coach) Kang "solo" Keun-chul (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the VCT Masters Madrid Grand Finals match featuring Gen.G vs Sentinels are as follows:

PT : March 24, 9 am

: March 24, 9 am CET : March 24, 5 pm

: March 24, 5 pm IST : March 24, 9:30 pm

: March 24, 9:30 pm KST: March 25, 1 am

To watch Gen.G vs Sentinels live, you can visit the following channels:

Popular watch parties conducted by streamers such as Tarik and Sliggy are good alternatives to enjoy a different viewing experience of the Masters Madrid Grand Finals between Gen.G vs Sentinels

Check out more VCT Masters Madrid articles:

VCT Masters Madrid power rankings || Team Heretics at VCT Masters || EDward Gaming at VCT Masters Madrid || 5 Duelist players to look out for || Exclusive interview with Paper Rex's Monyet ||

Poll : Who will become VCT Masters Madrid champions? Gen.G Sentinels 0 votes View Discussion