t3xture Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

"t3xture Valorant settings" is a common query in the Valorant esports community after the Korean recently helped Gen.G win the Pacific kickoff tournament. Kim "t3xture" Na-ra is currently the primary Duelist for Gen.G and has really come into his own to start off VCT 2024. He has made a name for himself as a fragging machine and is one of the best Duelist players in the world.

t3xture primarily plays Jett and Raze. He pilots both Agents at a world-class level. The player previously plied his trade for teams like Dplus KIA and Global Esports, where he was not able to shine and show his true potential.

This article lists the t3xture Valorant settings you can use in 2024, including crosshair, keybinds, and more.

t3xture Valorant settings in 2024

The t3xture Valorant settings listed below could become even more popular when the Korean player loads into the server at VCT Masters Madrid. While Gen.G are not seen as heavy favorites entering the tournament, t3xture's stellar gameplay could push them to its later stages.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.45

Scoped Sensitivity: 1

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

eDPI: 360

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #ffffff

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 0

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: Mouse 5

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution:1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023)

Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

PC Specs

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

The t3xture Valorant settings give new and veteran players an opportunity to experiment with new crosshairs and graphic displays in the game.

