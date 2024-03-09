t3xture Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

  • home icon
By N Siddarth
Modified Mar 09, 2024 00:11 GMT
Valorant settings used by t3xture (Image via Riot Games)
"t3xture Valorant settings" is a common query in the Valorant esports community after the Korean recently helped Gen.G win the Pacific kickoff tournament. Kim "t3xture" Na-ra is currently the primary Duelist for Gen.G and has really come into his own to start off VCT 2024. He has made a name for himself as a fragging machine and is one of the best Duelist players in the world.

t3xture primarily plays Jett and Raze. He pilots both Agents at a world-class level. The player previously plied his trade for teams like Dplus KIA and Global Esports, where he was not able to shine and show his true potential.

This article lists the t3xture Valorant settings you can use in 2024, including crosshair, keybinds, and more.

t3xture Valorant settings in 2024

The t3xture Valorant settings listed below could become even more popular when the Korean player loads into the server at VCT Masters Madrid. While Gen.G are not seen as heavy favorites entering the tournament, t3xture's stellar gameplay could push them to its later stages.

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 800
  • Sensitivity: 0.45
  • Scoped Sensitivity: 1
  • ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
  • eDPI: 360
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

  • Color: White
  • Crosshair Color: #ffffff
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 0
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 3
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 2
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

  • Show Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Use Object: Mouse 5
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: C
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: E
  • Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

  • Rotate: Fixed
  • Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
  • Keep Player Centered: Off
  • Minimap Size: 1.1
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

  • Resolution:1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Experimental Sharpening: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

  • Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Gear

  • Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
  • Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
  • Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023)
  • Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless
  • Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

PC Specs

  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

The t3xture Valorant settings give new and veteran players an opportunity to experiment with new crosshairs and graphic displays in the game.

