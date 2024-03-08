MiniBoo Valorant settings: Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

"MiniBoo Valorant settings" is one of the most searched phrases on the internet, and it's no surprise, given the Lithuanian's performance at the EMEA Kickoff event. Dominykas "MiniBoo" Lukaševičius is currently the Primary duelist for Team Heretics along with his brother and in-game leader, Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius.
MiniBoo has quickly established himself as a top-tier Duelist in EMEA, thanks to his lethal gameplay against top opposition. His Agent pool includes Jett, Neon, Yoru, and Raze.
MiniBoo previously played for Tier-2 EMEA teams such as Case Esports, where he was highly regarded as an up-and-coming talent.
MiniBoo has quickly risen to popularity after Team Heretics' second-place finish at the EMEA Kickoff tournament. His emergence as one of the best players in EMEA Valorant has been interesting to follow.
MiniBoo has the opportunity to establish his name in the international picture at VCT Masters Madrid, where Team Heretics will enter as the hometown heroes.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.29
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1.05
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- eDPI: 232
- Hz: 4000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Crosshair Color: #ff0000
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Video Settings
General
- Resolution:1600x900
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: On
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X TKL Keyboard Magenta
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset White
- Mousepad: Logitech G840
- Earphones: Shure SE215
These MiniBoo Valorant settings should help a lot of new players and established players on the ranked ladder. Having the option to switch to a pro's crosshair and sensitivity settings might give players what they need to succeed in the game.
