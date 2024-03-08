MiniBoo Valorant settings: Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

"MiniBoo Valorant settings" is one of the most searched phrases on the internet, and it's no surprise, given the Lithuanian's performance at the EMEA Kickoff event. Dominykas "MiniBoo" Lukaševičius is currently the Primary duelist for Team Heretics along with his brother and in-game leader, Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius.

MiniBoo has quickly established himself as a top-tier Duelist in EMEA, thanks to his lethal gameplay against top opposition. His Agent pool includes Jett, Neon, Yoru, and Raze.

MiniBoo previously played for Tier-2 EMEA teams such as Case Esports, where he was highly regarded as an up-and-coming talent.

MiniBoo Valorant settings in 2024

Expand Tweet

MiniBoo has quickly risen to popularity after Team Heretics' second-place finish at the EMEA Kickoff tournament. His emergence as one of the best players in EMEA Valorant has been interesting to follow.

MiniBoo has the opportunity to establish his name in the international picture at VCT Masters Madrid, where Team Heretics will enter as the hometown heroes.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the MiniBoo Valorant settings in 2024.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.29

Scoped Sensitivity: 1.05

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

eDPI: 232

Hz: 4000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Crosshair Color: #ff0000

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Video Settings

General

Resolution:1600x900

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: On

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X TKL Keyboard Magenta

Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset White

Mousepad: Logitech G840

Earphones: Shure SE215

These MiniBoo Valorant settings should help a lot of new players and established players on the ranked ladder. Having the option to switch to a pro's crosshair and sensitivity settings might give players what they need to succeed in the game.

Check out more Valorant settings articles below:

zmjjKK Valorant settings || marteen Valorant settings || TenZ Valorant settings