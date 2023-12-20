5 best European (EMEA) Valorant pros in 2023

Valorant has been a sensation since its release in 2020, making it a top-tier FPS game. Its unique gun mechanics and numerous distinct character abilities have drawn several players worldwide and given rise to a huge competitive scene.

Numerous Valorant professionals around the globe, especially in the EMEA (Europe, Middle-East, and Africa) region, have emerged as a source of immense talent. In 2023, several players from this region showcased their exceptional skills and made an impact by winning several trophies throughout the year.

So, here’s a list of the five best Valoant professionals in 2023 from the EMEA region.

Alfajer, Sayf, and three other best EMEA region Valorant professional players in 2023

1) Alfajer

Alfajer is among the best Sentinels (Image via Liquipedia)

Emir “Alfajer” Ali Beder currently plays for Fnatic as a Sentinel, but he also has immense adaptability as a Duelist. However, he’s mostly known for his intelligent setups on bomb sites and is a key player on the European side.

Alfajer got a head start by winning VCT LOCK//IN: Sao Paulo at the beginning of the year. He received the MVP award in the VCT 2023: EMEA League and VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo in the mid-season.

His ratings in both tournaments were 1.23 and 1.31, respectively, showcasing his dominance in the servers and solidifying his status as one of the most consistent players in EMEA. After winning the Red Bull HG tournament, he ended this year on a bright note.

2) Leo

Leo in Fnatic is one of the best Initiators in the competitive scene (Image via Liquipedia)

If you seek the best Initiator in the competitive Valorant, look no further than Leo “Leo” Jannesson. He currently plays for Fnatic and has been a part of their active roster since October 2022. Leo is best known for his outstanding utility usage, disciplined gameplay, clutch ability, and immense fragging power.

Fnatic proved their doubters wrong by winning VCT//LOCK IN: Sao Paulo, where Leo was awarded MVP and best Initiator. Furthermore, he remained consistent by winning VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo, which made Fnatic an unstoppable force as they became the first team to win two successive international events.

Leo also won the best initiator award in the VCT 2023: EMEA League and has a 1.23 average rating throughout all VCT events of the year, making him one of the highest-rated players. In November 2023, he won the Red Bull HG tournament of Valorant by defeating Cloud 9 and concluded the year on a high.

3) Derke

Derke came into the limelight with his crucial entry frags in VCT tournaments (Image via Liquipedia)

Fnatic's Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev is considered one of the best Duelists of his generation. A combination of exceptional aim and aggressive playstyle has earned him the reputation of a dangerous opponent. He is best known for creating space on any bomb site by taking crucial frags, mainly first blood.

Derke started his 2023 journey by winning VCT LOCK//IN: Sao Paulo, defeating Brazilian powerhouse LOUD. Later, in VCT 2023: EMEA, Fnatic lost against Team Liquid in the grand finals, where his phenomenal performance earned him the title of the best Duelist of the tournament. He has a 1.14 average rating across all VCT tournaments.

Mid-season, he won VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo by providing crucial frags for his team and concluded the year by winning the Red Bull HG tournament against Cloud 9. These accolades projected Fnatic as a force to be reckoned with in the Valorant pro scene.

4) Sayf

Sayf is definitely one of the emerging players in the EMEA Valorant scene (Image via Liquipedia)

The year 2023 has been the year for Swedish professional Saif Jaibraeel, also known as “Sayf.” He was a Duelist for Team Liquid but currently plays for Team Vitality. He started as a primary fragger and had some incredible moments. Sayf can take pivotal frags due to extraordinary positioning.

After losing in VCT LOCK//IN: Sao Paulo against Team Secret, many Liquid fans were skeptical of Sayf’s capabilities. However, he proved them wrong as he improved every match and helped the Liquid defeat the unbeatable Fnatic by winning the grand finals of VCT 2023: EMEA League. Ultimately, he received an average rating of 1.16 throughout every VCT event.

In September 2023, Sayf joined Team Vitality and started playing as their primary Sentinel. He has just started his journey as a Sentinel and has yet to show his true colors in international tournaments. In Valorant Convergence 2023, he struggled to perform well but had his moment against Global Esports. Furthermore, Team Vitality lost against FUT Esports and got second place.

5) nAts

nAts is one of the best Sentinels of this generation (Image via Liquipedia)

People look up to Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin owing to his extraordinary skills in playing Cypher. The Russian professional currently plays for Team Liquid. Through calm, composed, and cerebral gameplay, he became a consistent and crucial player for his team.

nAts had a pretty rough start as Team Liquid began their campaign with a loss in the RO16 in Valorant. In mid-2023, they made an excellent comeback by winning the VCT 2023: EMEA League against Fnatic.

Notable mentions

Players like Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov and Pontus "Zyppan" Eak have demonstrated phenomenal gameplay throughout the year's VCT tournaments. They constantly prove why the EMEA region is still the best in the Valorant scene and will continue to show their colors.

For more news related to Valorant, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.