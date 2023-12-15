FURIA vs Team Vitality - Valorant Convergence 2023: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Convergence 2023 is one of the many OFF//SEASON VCT events of this year. The competition will be held in Bangalore, India, and will see a total of six Valorant teams compete for the prize pool of $50,000. The event has already kicked off with the group stage, which will then see two teams head into the Grand Finals. Day 2 has two matches lined up, and one of them is between Brazil's FURIA and EMEA's Team Vitality.

The opening day of the event kicked off with a match between India's True Rippers and South Korea's Gen.G. The Indian team surprised everyone as they outclassed Gen.G at every turn and pushed them to the brink. However, Gen.G was slowly able to mount a comeback and take the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-1.

The second match of the day saw India's Global Esports and EMEA's Team Vitality go head-to-head against each other. Unlike the first series, this one saw Vitality absolutely dominate Global Esports and win the series by 2-0.

FURIA vs Team Vitality - Which team will outshine the other at Valorant Convergence 2023?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

FURIA started off VCT 2023 by dominating the Americas League in the first half of the Regular Season. However, they weren't able to maintain a consistent form and didn't end up qualifying for any of the international Valorant events. In 2024, the team has seen a major overhaul as three new players (kon4n, liazzi, and havoc) have been recruited to the roster.

Team Vitality had many ups and downs in VCT 2023. The squad was being heralded as the dark horse of the EMEA League, but they were unable to keep up with most of their regional competition and thus did not make it to any international events. For 2024, they have also recruited three new players, including Sayf, who had incredible performances throughout the year.

Predicting the winner of the match is rather difficult as both teams haven't played with their new rosters a lot. However, Vitality may have an edge since they have slightly more experienced pros.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

FURIA's most recent match was against Leviatán in the Superdome 2023: Columbia, and they lost the Bo5 (Best-of-five) series by 0-3.

Team Vitality's most recent battle was against Global Esports in Valorant Convergence 2023, where they won the Bo3 series 2-0.

Potential lineups

FURIA

Vitor " kon4n " Hugo

" Hugo Leonardo " mwzera " Serrati

" Serrati Felipi " liazzi " Galiazzi

" Galiazzi Ilan " havoc " Eloy

" Eloy Khalil " Khalil " Schmidt

" Schmidt Pedro "Koy" Pulig (Coach)

Team Vitality

Jokūbas " ceNder " Labutis (IGL)

" Labutis (IGL) Tomas " Destrian " Linikas

" Linikas Kimmie " Kicks " Leasner

" Leasner Emil " runneR " Trajkovski

" Trajkovski Saif " Sayf" Jibraeel

Jibraeel Salah "Salah" Barakat (Coach)

Where to watch FURIA vs Team Vitality

Valorant enthusiasts can watch this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific. The series will take place on December 15, 2023, at 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/ 8 pm JST.

FURIA vs Team Vitality on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here FURIA vs Team Vitality on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here FURIA vs Team Vitality in Hindi: Watch here

Poll : Who will win this match? FURIA Team Vitality 0 votes