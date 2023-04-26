"We saw a few consistency issues"- FURIA mwzera on losing against Cloud9 at VCT Americas League Super Week

The Super Week of VCT Americas League concluded with two great games for Valorant fans to enjoy. With Cloud9 defeating FURIA, many fans have been rooting for the Brazilian team to win their future games in the tournament. With the playoffs also nearing, FURIA must prepare well before facing their opponents. After their game concluded, both teams had much to share with fans as the game was intense.

Sportskeeda Esports got to talk to Leonardo "mwzera" Serrati from FURIA after their game against Cloud9 concluded. The player was asked to share his thoughts on the game moving forward in the VCT Americas League.

FURIA mwzera on their game against Cloud9 and more at VCT Americas League

Q: FURIA is one of the top four teams in the VCT Americas League. What do you think went wrong today against C9?

mwzera: I think they came in with a lot of intensity this time around. And there were moments where we tried to be that intense. We tried to apply, but it didn't work out. That's basically it.

Q: Which is the most confident team you have faced in the VCT Americas League so far?

mwzera: LOUD is definitely the one that I would say. They've been killing it this tournament. They have been globally and are the most confident ones.

Q: How did Super Week treat you guys regarding mental strength and confidence as you played two games in one week in the VCT Americas League?

mwzera: In terms of pressure, we didn't feel too much. We are tired, but we kept doing what we do. We are just using that kind of to fuel that against some teams and training. But we did see a few consistency issues. Like training with EG, we were seeing inconsistency already happening. That was kind of what played off against Cloud9 today.

Q: How much has FURIA improved since the last LOCK//IN tournament?

FURIA @FURIA



0-2 vs



agora soma 3 vitórias e 2 derrotas no campeonato. Hoje não foi dia.0-2 vs @C9VAL pelo #VCTAmericas #FURIAVal agora soma 3 vitórias e 2 derrotas no campeonato. Hoje não foi dia.0-2 vs @C9VAL pelo #VCTAmericas.#FURIAVal agora soma 3 vitórias e 2 derrotas no campeonato. https://t.co/jfILwIURuQ

mwzera: I think we definitely improved quite a bit. Coming out here prepared us for the situation. We indeed have become better.

Q: What are your opinions on Gekko so far in this tournament? And which team do you think is making the most out of his utility in your opinion?

mwzera: I think Gekko is great. Using his utilities and being able to re-use them again. He is a great Agent. Regarding which team has been using him the best, I feel it's 100 Thieves. They do it well and do it with a gap. They have been doing the best with Gekko, in my opinion.

Q: What are your expectations from the upcoming MIBR game in the VCT Americas League?

mwzera: Yeah, I think it will be a great match. We are used to each other. We have played a lot together, we have done that so many times in Brazil. So there it is. We know how each other play. So that's basically it.

Poll : 0 votes