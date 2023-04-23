"We were really prepared, coming in"- Cloud9 mCe on their game against 100 Thieves at VCT Americas League

The VCT Americas League is going strong after kicking off the super week in L.A. with 10 Valorant-partnered teams competing across the region. That said, Cloud9 had an amazing performance to display against the 100 Thieves in Week 3. As the squad now prepares for their super-week game against NRG, fans got to see some admirable gameplay from them the previous week when they took on one of the best NA teams in VCT Americas League.

After Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves concluded, Sportskeeda esports' Kushal Bhattacharyya had a great opportunity to ask Cloud9's Matthew "mCe" Elmore a few questions related to the match.

Cloud9 coach mCe shares his thoughts on their game against 100 Thieves and future matches at VCT Americas League

Q: With two new additions made to the roster, how much do you think Cloud9 has improved since the LOCK//In event?

mCe: I don't think you can compare those two teams at all. I think we were a lot better in LOCK//IN than what people gave us credit for. We were just a new team. With this team, people are on just completely different roles, with new guys. You cannot really compare them. It's way too different.

Q: What are your opinions on Gekko so far? Has he been a dominating Initiator pick for many teams?

mCe: I think he is good. It's like a one-off or two-off pick. I don't think you can run it with extreme consistency. On some maps, he is really strong, but we haven't seen him on some of those maps. He is more of a pick that you need to have a very good game plan behind to run. He is in a really unique position. It's just that some of the other Initiators are just better.

Q: What were your expectations before going into today's game against 100T at VCT Americas League?

mCe: We were really prepared, coming in. We had what we wanted to do on multiple maps today. Our practice went really well this week in terms of things we were trying to work on. We have played against these guys a couple of times, and we have done well.

I come into every single match and expect to be competitive and do the little things right. I believe in doing the little things right and having control over those things that you should [have control over], then you can win any match.

Q: The roster looked pretty confident today against 100 Thieves. Do you think the last game against LOUD gave them a confidence boost going forward in the VCT Americas League?

mCe: I think yes, it exposed a lot of things we needed to work on. And confidence-wise, rookies playing against a world-class team — which is LOUD — and having a chance to take out a map and almost take a second one off them is really good for them.

If we had gone 2-13 on both maps, then confidence-wise, it wouldn't have helped us. I think playing against those guys gave us a huge confidence boost.

Q: NRG recently won their game against Sentinels in the VCT Americas League. What are your expectations for playing against them next week?

mCe: I just want to be competitive. I think they are the best North American team right now. I think they have been the best NA team even during the weaker results against Leviatan. NRG is still really good.

