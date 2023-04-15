Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League is set to begin its third week and the first matchup will be between the NA teams, Cloud9 and 100 Thieves. Both of them have had decent performances in the league so far and a win would secure a higher spot in the group table. Currently, all franchised rosters are competing in the Regular Season to make it to the top six, who will then play in the playoffs to secure their spot for Masters Tokyo 2023.

Week 2 concluded with a game between Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves. The latter won the first match 13-9 after a very competitive gameplay in Haven. The next match on Icebox saw similar results, with 100 Thieves dominating Evil Geniuses 13-5. As such, 100 Thieves won the Bo3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0.

Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves - Who will win the first match of Week 3 in the VCT Americas League?

Predictions

Cloud9 has been in the spotlight due to their sudden roster changes after LOCK//IN. The new roster has managed to perform well so far and was even able to win a map against the Brazilian superteam, LOUD. Out of the two matches so far, Cloud9 has won one and lost the other.

100 Thieves had a tough start to the VCT Americas League as they lost their first series against Sentinels after a hard-fought match. They were later able to pull themselves back against Evil Geniuses. As of now, 100 Thieves have won one out of their two matches so far. They also had a decent performance at VCT LOCK//IN.

The matchup will likely favor 100 Thieves as they have played together for a lot longer when compared to the newly formed Cloud9.

Head-to-head

Both these teams have faced each other several times. The latest one was during Red Bull Home Grounds #3 in 2022 where 100 Thieves beat Cloud9 by 3-0 in the Bo5 (Best of Five) series.

Recent results

Cloud9's last match was at the VCT Americas League against LOUD where they lost the Bo3 by 1-2.

100 Thieves' most recent match was in the same league against Evil Geniuses as they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential lineups

Cloud9

Dylan " runi " Cade (IGL)

" Cade (IGL) Jake " jakee " Anderson

" Anderson Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Jordan " Zellsis " Montemurro

" Montemurro Matthew "mCe" Elmore (Coach)

100 Thieves

Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Derrek " Derrek " Ha

" Ha Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

McGrath (IGL) Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Panganiban Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Michael "Mikes" Hockom (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch their favorite teams on VCT Americas' official YouTube and Twitch channels. Another way to watch is by tuning in to the watchparties conducted by streamers and pro players. The matchup will take place on Saturday, April 15 at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

