"I think the biggest thing was reassurance"- Cloud9 Zellsis on facing 100 Thieves at VCT Americas League

Week 3 of the VCT Americas League has showcased some great performances from teams like LOUD and Cloud9. Fans have been rooting for their favorite team since the super-week kicked off, as each roster will be facing the added pressure of playing two games in a single week. That being said, week 3 has been generous for the Cloud9 roster as they took on 100 Thieves.

The former defeated their opponents in a clean 2:0 fashion in a best-of-three series and are now preparing to take on NRG in the VCT Americas League super-week.

Zellsis from Cloud9 talks about game against 100 Thieves and more at VCT Americas League

Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro is an American professional Valorant player who has previously made his mark on competitive CS:GO. After his second attempt at Valorant, he has been a popular face on his current Cloud9 roster.

In an interview with Kushal Bhattacharyya from Sportskeeda, Zellsis spoke about their game against 100 Thieves at the VCT Americas League Week 3.

Q: Considering Cloud9 has received roster changes even after Brazil, how much do you think the roster has improved?

Cloud9 VALORANT @C9VAL VCT Americas is about to be a movie... VCT Americas is about to be a movie... https://t.co/vn43ihVDtx

Zellsis: We have been improving every week. Obviously, the team is still very young. We can't keep giving that excuse, but we've got two rookies and we just need to make sure we work on ourselves every week. From the way we are playing right now, I'm pretty happy with the progression.

Q: How did you guys manage to stay so confident throughout the series?

Zellsis: I think the biggest thing was reassurance. Whenever we made a bad play, we kept saying to ourselves, "It's all good," making sure the people on our team felt reassured. We just moved on to the next round. Obviously, when 100 Thieves were coming back, I think that was the biggest thing in our close-out game on the second map.

We were kept on our toes and supported each other throughout the round wins and losses.

Q: Do you feel the roster has received a mental reset after the game against LOUD? If yes, how has that helped in today’s game against 100 Thieves?

Zellsis: I think the biggest thing before playing against LOUD was our mentality, seeing them as the "second-best team" in the world. Obviously losing is bad. We are still a new team and still have a lot to work out. But after that mental game, we knew we are here to compete.

Q: What mistakes do you think 100 Thieves repeatedly made that helped you gain an edge over the game today?

Zellsis: I think that we read into what they were doing really well. It just went in our favor. You proceed with the game plan as they did. They have a great coach and game plan, but when the other teams read into that, it may be hard for them to win sometimes.

Q: What are your thoughts on the current level of competition in VCT Americas compared to the other two regions?

Zellsis: I think the VCT Americas League right now is really strong. There are certain teams in other regions that are strong too. I don't think the region itself looks that good. Right now, every team in the VCT Americas League is playing to a certain standard.

Poll : 0 votes