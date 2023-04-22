"It's pretty hard to come back from that"- 100 Thieves Asuna on facing Cloud9 at VCT Americas League

The VCT Americas League will enter its super week, where every team will have two weekly games. That said, Week 3 has concluded, featuring some great plays by teams like Cloud9 and LOUD. While Cloud9 won their game against the 100 Thieves in a clean 2:0 fashion, the latter also put out their best efforts coming into the game.

The 100 Thieves still have a long way to go in the VCT Americas League with their next matchup against KRÜ Esports. Fans are still rooting for the NA roster to thrive in the rest of their games before the Playoffs begin.

100 Thieves Asuna speaks about their game against Cloud9 at the VCT Americas League

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk is an American professional Valorant player who the 100 Thieves currently sign. He is known chiefly for filling out the Initiator role for his roster, where he is on Agents like KAY/O, Skye, and Gekko.

In an interview with Kushal Bhattacharyya of Sportskeeda, Asuna was asked to share his thoughts on their game against Cloud9 at VCT Americas League.

Q: Judging from 100 Thieves' past performances, it is evident that the team is vital. What do you think sets 100 Thieves apart from the other teams here in the VCT Americas League?

Asuna: I would say confidence and form. Those are the two most important things we have going into our matches.

Q: What were your expectations today before playing the game against Cloud9

Asuna: I mean, it was going to be a close game. I think no matter what, we thought they were outstanding. We know how good they are.

Q: Lotus was a bumpy start for 100 T, but we saw the team have a close game on the second map. What was the secret to your performance boost on Ascent?

Asuna: I'm just playing the same role. Obviously, I didn't play "better" from map one to map two. It was just that on map two, I switched to complex support.

Q: What do you think 100 Thieves fell short of when taking on C9 today?

Asuna: For the first map, it was really like our confidence and how the stuff we practiced, just being there. The second map was just a slow start. Being eight-one down is pretty hard to come back from. But we still caught our way back in.

Q: As someone who plays the Initiator role, what are your thoughts on Gekko so far as how he is played in the VCT Americas League?

Asuna: He is pretty good. To the person, and the team playing around with it, there are many different ways you can play with him.

Q: What are your thoughts on Bind returning to the pool and replacing Icebox, considering 100 Thieves has had many victories on Icebox?

Asuna: We are also pretty good at Bind. So for us, it's one good map coming out and another good map coming in.

Q: What are your thoughts on the current competition level in VCT Americas League? And how do you think it differs from the other two leagues?

Asuna: I think the competition is pretty high in the VCT Americas League. But I don't know how different it is from the other ones. I don't play against the EMEA or Pacific regions. So I can't comment on how different it is.

Q: You will be facing KRU next week. What are your expectations from that game?

Asuna: It is a must-win. So we win.

