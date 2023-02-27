"I didn't even know I could get peeked that fast"- 100 Thieves Asuna on facing QW1's Neon at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 (Exclusive)

VCT LOCK//IN's Omega Group stage is slowly reaching its conclusion with all of the remaining teams set to face each other in the semifinals. With 100 Thieves defeating FUT Esports at the quarterfinals, the North American team is now ready to face Fnatic. The upcoming matchup has Valorant fans excited as both teams have been community favorites since their inception.

Although both teams have undergone slight roster changes due to the partnership program, readers will be happy to know that the core teams have remained the same. 100 Thieves had an intense matchup against FUT Esports as the Turkish team undoubtedly gave the North American roster a hard time in the previous matchup, with several fans surprised at the sheer firepower that FUT brought to the table.

After the matchup at the VCT LOCK//IN quarterfinals, 100 Thieves had a lot to share about the game as fans were equally curious to know the team's thoughts.

Asuna from 100 Thieves speaks about QW1's incredible Neon plays at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk is an American Valorant player who's professionally signed under 100 Thieves' banner. Asuna is well-known for playing the Initiator role for his team, where he excels.

100T Asuna @Asunaa 2-1 FUT close game and we need to clean up some of those rounds !! insane crowd though fully packed and rumbling 2-1 FUT close game and we need to clean up some of those rounds !! insane crowd though fully packed and rumbling 😋

At the post-game conference of FUT Esports vs 100 Thieves, Sportskeeda Esports asked Asuna for his opinion of QW1's performance as Neon, as the Turkish prodigy gave the entire NA roster a hard time on the first map of Lotus. Asuna explained his opinion in detail:

"I would say individual, but also a bit of both. He used Neon pretty well. Like on pistol rounds and the last round, I can definitely remember."

After commending QW1 for his Neon performance at VCT LOCK//IN, Asuna continued to explain the map timings that worked against 100 Thieves, especially with QW1 playing on the opposite side. He mentioned adding Neon to the team's lineup made it significantly more difficult on Lotus as the map is fairly new:

"He probably dealt a lot more damage to my teammates. We don't know the timings of the map too well, because it's a new map. So adding Neon in is different. We haven't played against a lot of Neons, so the timings are all off. We just don't have the reps on Neon timings."

Asuna concluded his statement by giving an example of the game where he threw KAY/O's ZERO/POINT knife at a certain location, and QW1 was fast enough to take a shot at Asuna shortly after:

"I didn’t even know I could get peeked at A-site that fast. I threw my Knife on the stairs, and I tried to go back. And Neon just slide-peeked at me and instantly killed me. But he was also individually fragging."

VCT LOCK//IN has kicked off Valorant's competitive esports journey for the year with an outstanding tournament. It is yet to be seen which of the remaining teams will emerge victorious and secure an additional slot for their region at VCT Masters 2023.

