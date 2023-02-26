FUT Esports vs 100 Thieves - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The Omega bracket of VCT LOCK//IN 2023 nears its conclusion, with only six teams remaining in contention for the two playoff slots. On day 11 of the tournament, 100 Thieves, one of North America's top teams, will take on against FUT Esports, one of Turkey's most promising VCT contenders.

FUT Esports and 100 Thieves will face off in a best-of-three series in a bid to qualify for the Omega bracket semi-finals and ultimately secure a spot in the playoffs. Later on the same day, Fnatic and FURIA will compete for the final semi-finals slot, with the winner going on to face the victor of the FUT Esports vs 100 Thieves match.

FUT Esports vs 100 Thieves: Who will win this quarter-finals matchup of VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Omega Stage?

Predictions

Both FUT Esports and 100 Thieves appear to be in good shape ahead of this matchup. Both teams secured a victory in their first international match of the season and are poised to give their all in this single-elimination bracket to bring glory to their respective regions.

FUT Esports is among a handful of franchised teams that have made minimal changes to their previous season's roster. Ahead of the 2023 season, FUT added the 21-year-old player, AtaKaptan, and a promising Assistant Coach, NEDNAGG, to their roster. Apart from that, FUT Esports has made no changes to their team and continues to field the core that won the 2022 VRL Finals.

100 Thieves is currently one of North America's leading Valorant teams. Similar to FUT, 100 Thieves has also not changed much of their roster. Immediately after the conclusion of the 2022 season, 100 Thieves replaced their Duelist, Will, with one of NA's star players, Cryocells. Later that year, former Assistant Coach Mikes was promoted to the Head Coach position, with JamezIRL joining as Assistant Coach.

As we approach this Omega stage quarter-finals matchup, 100 Thieves seems to be the favorites to win this best-of-three series.

Both teams have an incredible set of players and are in excellent form. However, 100 Thieves has outperformed all of their opponents so far with their new roster. With an active 6-match win-streak, 100 Thieves has defeated teams like Cloud9, Vitality, Team Liquid, and FUT Esports, carrying the momentum forward each time they secure a win.

All things considered, 100 Thieves have the upper hand over FUT Esports in this matchup. Regardless of the result, fans can expect an entertaining matchup as the best teams from Turkey and North America face off in front of a live crowd.

Head-to-head

FUT Esports and 100 Thieves have faced each other only once, which took place during the Red Bull Home Ground #3, with 100 Thieves emerging as the winners with a 2-0 scoreline.

Recent results

FUT Esports won their opening match of the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 against Rex Regum Qeon (2-0), the VCT Pacific team from Indonesia. Prior to the LOCK//IN, FUT tested out their new roster in tournaments like Red Bull Home Ground #3, G-Loot Clash and the ESA Open Fire All Stars 2022.

100 Thieves secured a victory in their first match of the VCT LOCK//IN against one of China's top teams, EDward Gaming. 100 Thieves also competed in the Red Bull Home Ground #3 prior to LOCK//IN, where they were crowned champions after defeating Cloud9.

Potential lineups

FUT Esports

Dogukan " qRaxs " Balaban

" Balaban Bugra " MOJJ " Kiraz

" Kiraz Furkan " MrFaliN " Yegen (IGL)

" Yegen (IGL) Ata " ATA KAPTAN " Tan

" Tan Konuralp " qw1 " Sahin

" Sahin Serhat " Muj " Yuksel

" Yuksel Eray "GAIS" Sarıkaya (Head Coach)

100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Mazuryk Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Ha Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

McGrath (IGL) Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Panganiban Sean "bang" Bezerra

Bezerra Michael "Mikes" (Head Coach)

Where to watch

Interested readers can tune into Valorant esports' official accounts on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@ValorantEsports) and Twitch to watch the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 live. Readers can also check out the official watch parties hosted by players and streamers in various languages.

FUT Esports will take on 100 Thieves on February 26, 2023, at 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST.

