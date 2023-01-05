Cryocells Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant's popularity in the esports scene has enabled various professional players to develop and master their skills, creating a legacy of their own and carving their names into the game's history.

Minimizing the number of variables while playing in a high-stakes competition is crucial for all the players to increase their chances of performing consistently. One way to achieve this is by having complete control over the in-game settings and peripherals.

The Valorant settings Cryocells uses have helped him become one of the game's best professional players right now

Cryocells is one of the most talented Valorant professional players in the current esports scene. His excellent mechanical skills and game sense make him one of the most notoriously aggressive players ever.

Cryocells plays the Duelist role for his team and can take over the pace of the game if left unchecked. He has been a part of different Valorant teams like Big Frames, Cosmic Divide, SoaR, and XSET.

Cryocells is currently an active member of 100 Thieves. He departed from XSET in September 2022 after the conclusion of the VCT Champions Istanbul Championship.

The in-game settings and peripherals are one of the most important elements for players to consider before playing a Valorant match. By practicing for hours on the same settings and peripherals, they can ensure that they can maintain their playstyles.

The settings and hardware that Cryocells uses in Valorant are listed below.

Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.30

eDPI: 240

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: Mouse Wheel Down

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: V

Use/Equip Ability: 1: Middle Mouse Button

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: F

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Q

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.132

Minimap Zoom: 0.838

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: SWIPE SP-FROST

PC Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3070

Valorant fans can try to play at Cryocells' level by adopting his in-game settings, grinding, and practicing.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest Valorant updates and more professional players’ in-game settings.

Poll : 0 votes