Cryocells Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant's popularity in the esports scene has enabled various professional players to develop and master their skills, creating a legacy of their own and carving their names into the game's history.
Minimizing the number of variables while playing in a high-stakes competition is crucial for all the players to increase their chances of performing consistently. One way to achieve this is by having complete control over the in-game settings and peripherals.
The Valorant settings Cryocells uses have helped him become one of the game's best professional players right now
Cryocells is one of the most talented Valorant professional players in the current esports scene. His excellent mechanical skills and game sense make him one of the most notoriously aggressive players ever.
Cryocells plays the Duelist role for his team and can take over the pace of the game if left unchecked. He has been a part of different Valorant teams like Big Frames, Cosmic Divide, SoaR, and XSET.
Cryocells is currently an active member of 100 Thieves. He departed from XSET in September 2022 after the conclusion of the VCT Champions Istanbul Championship.
The in-game settings and peripherals are one of the most important elements for players to consider before playing a Valorant match. By practicing for hours on the same settings and peripherals, they can ensure that they can maintain their playstyles.
The settings and hardware that Cryocells uses in Valorant are listed below.
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.30
- eDPI: 240
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: Mouse Wheel Down
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: V
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: Middle Mouse Button
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: F
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Q
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.132
- Minimap Zoom: 0.838
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: SWIPE SP-FROST
PC Specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3070
Valorant fans can try to play at Cryocells' level by adopting his in-game settings, grinding, and practicing.
