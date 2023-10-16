"I’ve been enjoying being off the IGL role": Benkai on joining Global Esports, expectations for VCT 2024 season, and thoughts on Deadlock [Exclusive]

Global Esports is making serious strides in the VCT 2023 off-season, as most of the new roster for the 2024 season has already been finalized. With a heap of experience in players such as blaZek1ng and Russ, along with upcoming talents like Lightningfast, the Indian organization is looking to have a better showing coming into the second year of VCT franchising.

Another important player that Global Esports has managed to sign is the former Paper Rex IGL, Benedict "Benkai" Tan. The Singaporean player should provide tons of experience and insights, as he was one of the most respected IGLs in the world during his stint with Paper Rex.

Global Esports' Benkai talks about being off IGL duties, his personal goals for the VCT 2024 season, and the team he would like to face the most in the Pacific

In an interview with Sportskeeda Esports ahead of the VCT 2024 season, Global Esports' Benkai explained the current atmosphere of the new roster, the overall goals for the team in the upcoming VCT season, and his thoughts on the latest Sentinel Agent, Deadlock.

Q: What attracted you to be a part of this new Global Esports project?

Benkai: I liked that the owners had an emphasis on building a sustainable roster and prioritizing building relationships within the team, which I thought was always something overlooked in the competitive scene.

Q: Do you think this iteration of GE can outperform the VCT 2023 squad, considering the competition surrounding you is also making roster moves?

Benkai: It’s easy to think that other teams have the advantage over us just based on face value but I believe this roster can stand the test of time and become something great. Although it may not show immediately, I believe with time, we’ll become strong.

Q: How has the transition from being an IGL to a full-fledged Sentinel been for you? Have you been helping out Russ in terms of building strats and shotcalling?

Benkai: I’ve honestly been enjoying being off the IGL role. Having to focus on my gameplay and firepower has been something I’ve been wanting to do for some time, and given my new role, I feel like I have the flexibility to do that now. As for strategies, I’m innovating and helping wherever I can.

Q: Do you have any special walkouts in mind to appeal to the large Indian fanbase that Global Esports has?

Benkai: (laughs) I’ll definitely do some walkouts under the GE banner, but tournament organizers can be finicky with anything that relates to race/religion, so we’ll see.

Q: What are some notable changes that you have noticed in this roster in terms of team environment, dynamics, and chemistry when compared to Paper Rex?

Benkai: It's hard to say because, as of this time, we haven’t really had a whole lot of time to practice together. But I’m hoping to bring everything I’ve learned from Paper Rex over to this team in terms of atmosphere building and how we approach practice.

Q: Who are some teams that you are excited to play against in the VCT Pacific 2024?

Benkai: Obviously, my old team, PRX, but I’m just looking forward to playing against everyone so I get to hone myself as a player.

Q: There have been rumors that Deadlock is receiving buffs. Could we potentially see you use this Agent, as she has not seen any presence in VCT so far?

Benkai: I honestly have so much fun playing Deadlock in Unrated, but I don't think it is viable enough to be used in competitive play in its current state. I'll definitely use it, depending on the buffs.