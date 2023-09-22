How is Global Esports Valorant team gearing up for VCT 2024?

Global Esports (GE), the only South Asian Riot-partnered team in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), is rebuilding its roster for the upcoming 2024 season. For the 2023 season, the organization fielded a team featuring players from across the world and was met with middling levels of success. Considering this was the first time many of these players were competing at such a high-stakes level, their eighth-place finish in the VCT Pacific League and fifth/sixth-place finish in the Pacific LCQ can be considered a respectable attempt.

Global Esports will obviously look to improve their performance in the subsequent years, and making changes to their roster appears to be the first step in that direction.

The India-based organization has let go of most members from this year's Valorant roster, including Jordan "AYRIN" He, Park "Bazzi" Jun-ki, Kim "t3xture" Na-ra, and Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha. There have also been rumors suggesting the org will let Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar go before the next season begins.

With the basics covered, let us take a look at how Global Esports' Valorant roster is coming together for VCT 2024.

All confirmed members of Global Esports's VCT 2024 roster

Note: This section will be updated as and when the organization makes more announcements.

The following members will be part of the GE Valorant team in the upcoming season of the VCT:

Benedict "Benkai" Tan

Russel "Russ" Mendes

Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury

TBA

TBA

TBA

Peter "Spin" Bradford

Morgan "BigTime" Jay

It was announced on September 21 that Peter "Spin" Bradford will be taking over as the Head Coach for the team in 2024, while Morgan "BigTime" Jay will be filling Spin's shoes as the Assistant Coach.

Who are Benkai, Russ, and Lightningfast? Exploring the new GE players' VCT track record

Benkai was the first new addition to the Global Esports roster. He was formerly the captain of the Paper Rex (PRX) Valorant team. It was under his leadership that the squad played from 2021 till the first few weeks of the Pacific League in 2023.

Benkai led PRX to success in Southeast Asian Challengers tournaments throughout 2021 and 2022. He also led the team's second-place finish at Masters Copenhagen in 2022. The Singaporean player is known for his role as an excellent Sentinel player and his superior mid-game calling abilities.

Russ is a British-Indian player who has so far played in the EMEA region under banners like TENSTAR and Guild Esports. He is known to play the Initiator/Flex role in most rosters. Although he is not nearly as decorated as Benkai, a look at his gameplay footage shows solid potential.

It appears that Lightningfast is the only member from the last Global Esports roster who will be retained for the upcoming season. In GE's 2023 VCT run, he only played two maps in matches against Talon Esports and PRX and had underwhelming performances in both.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the squad shapes up. In the meantime, follow Sportskeeda if you wish to stay updated on all the news regarding VCT 2024 rostermania.

